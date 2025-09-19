Kristin Chenoweth Gets Emotional Over Backlash to Her Charlie Kirk Tribute Post

Kristin Chenoweth teared up during an interview on Thursday (September 18) while addressing the backlash to a comment she made about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Following Kirk’s fatal shooting in Utah last Wednesday (September 10), Chenoweth took to Instagram, writing in a comment on Turning Point USA post, “I’m. So. Upset. Didn’t always agree but appreciated some perspectives. What a heartbreak. His young family. I know where he is now. Heaven. But still.”

Some fans of the Tony-winning actress, who has a strong LGBTQ+ fanbase, slammed her comment. Chenoweth was asked about the backlash when she sat down with NY1’s Frank DiLella on Thursday, who said that her post resulted in “mixed reactions.”

“Mixed? You’re being kind,” the Pushing Daisies star responded, per Us Weekly.

“You have a big LGBTQ+ fan base. You know, for members and allies in the LGBTQ+ community, Charlie was a controversial figure,” DiLella continued. “He openly opposed same-sex marriage, trans rights. So I ask, what were you hoping to convey with that post?”

“I’m sorry if emotion gets involved here, forgive me,” Chenoweth said, getting choking up. “I saw what happened online with my own eyes and I had a human moment of reflection right then. I came to understand that my comment hurt some folks and that hurt me so badly. I would never.”

She continued, “It’s no secret that I’m a Christian, that I’m a person of faith. It’s also no secret that I am an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and for some, that doesn’t go together. But for me, it always has and it always will.”

However, the Broadway star wasn’t asked about another comment she made about Kirk’s assassination. In another Instagram comment, actress Selma Blair wrote of Kirk, “This incredible man. Who would go into the cauldron of indoctrination. And use logic to have dialogue. I am sick for his family. For all of us.”

Chenoweth replied to Blair in the comments, writing, “What you said Selma.”

The Turning Point USA co-founder was shot in the neck on Wednesday, September 10, while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, as part of his “American Comeback Tour” series.