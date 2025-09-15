Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The ladies of The View once again discussed the murder of Charlie Kirk during the first segment of Hot Topics during the Monday, September 15, episode. After the women all condemned the murder of the right-wing activist, Whoopi Goldberg concluded the segment with a poignant message.

She spoke directly to Kirk’s killer and other assassins, pointing out that killing is not the answer.

“It’s awful. It’s awful when it’s a Kennedy or when it’s a Lincoln or when it’s a Garfield. It doesn’t matter,” the moderator began. “What assassins should always remember is just because you take somebody out doesn’t mean the message is going to stop. It’s important to keep that in mind because when you look at the loss of Martin Luther King, or … name anyone who’s been assassinated in this country … we continue to fight on. And that’s what America offers.”

She added that Americans have the “right to say and feel” however they want. “You’re born with that right,” Goldberg continued. “Taking somebody out is not the way to do it. You want to fight for something? Then go to the ballot box. Go elect different people. Killing people doesn’t do anything except make it a horrible world for their children.”

Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out that political violence has come from both sides, and finger pointing Democrats or Republicans is not in anyone’s best interest. “When we swear it’s just one side, we’re not being part of the solution,” she said.

Griffin added, “I’d rather not have a place in the public space again and call out the truth of what I see, which is that the rhetoric, the radicalization, the lonely places and deep dangerous places people go on social media, is driving people into the most dangerous corners and dangerous actions. If we don’t acknowledge that, we’re contributing to the problem.”

