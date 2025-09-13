‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Issues Emotional Response to Charlie Kirk’s Death

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham shared her emotional response to Charlie Kirk‘s death at 31 in the wake of his fatal shooting.

On Friday, September 12, the former MTV reality star opened up about her thoughts after the Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.

“My daughter came and told me in the kitchen before I hopped on the plane about this,” she told Daily Mail. “Couldn’t believe it. I love Charlie Kirk’s words when it came to helping women see clearly the accountability that they can take in their sex lives.”

Abraham, 34, continued, “I am deeply saddened by that. And it hurts my heart because people want to silence people who are talking about forward thinking this. And, you know, my prayers and my heart goes out to his wife and his two girls.”

Additionally, the mom of one said the suspected shooter — who was taken into custody on September 12 — caused “national trauma.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I A L A B R A H A M (@sophialabraham)

“I think when people want to go waste their time in negative stimulus and toxic behaviors, they need to think about what trauma they are transferring rather than transforming through trauma,” she told the outlet. “And I think the stronger version is transform through your trauma, no matter where you’re coming from, and stop wasting your time. A negative stimulus of murdering or killing people, that’s a waste of your energy.”

In recent years, Abraham has publicly spoken out about politics, including when she made controversial remarks about Roe v. Wade and contraceptives via Instagram in November 2024. She also recently alleged she was fired from Teen Mom for her conservative political beliefs.

Abraham first appeared on 16 and Pregnant during her pregnancy with her daughter, Sophia. She then starred in Teen Mom until 2017; she made a brief cameo in Teen Mom: Family Reunion in 2022.