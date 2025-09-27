Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Witney Carson isn’t just teaching Robert Irwin how to dance during the new season of Dancing With the Stars — she’s also managing his dating life, it seems!

In an Instagram video Irwin shared on Friday, he and Carson enter a rehearsal studio to the tune of Cali Swag District’s “Teach Me How to Dougie.” But instead of getting down to the choreo of the week, Carson has Irwin fork over his phone.

“Coming in hot to check Robert’s DMs,” the on-screen caption reads, as Carson casts a skeptical look at his phone screen.

In his Instagram caption, Irwin wrote, “Witney taking the wingman job very seriously…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)

The funny clip comes a few days after Irwin told E! News he’s single during a post-DWTS taping interview.

“Yeah, we are still looking for the American girl,” he said, before turning to Carson. “You have been helping. Thank you.”

Carson explained, “Well, you know, you have to kind of go through a screening process. Submit your applications through my DMs, and then I will forward them to Bindi [Irwin, Robert’s sister]. And then, then we will see about the American tourist.”

Robert then quipped that he had “another protective older sister now.”

As for what he’s looking for in a mate, Robert said, “I think, more than anything else, just genuine kindness,” he told E! News of his number one hope for a partner following the show’s September 23 episode. “That’s so important. I think you need to surround yourself with people who are genuinely kind.”

Robert, son of the late Steve Irwin, also explained that his life is a whirlwind and an adventure. “I would love to be able to share that with someone and to share those little moments,” he added. “And I have a lot of great role models in the love department and a lot of people I look up to and go, ‘Wow, you guys, couples goals.’ So I want to find that, but it’s something you kind of can’t rush. It just has to happen, and you’ve got to be open to that. So, you know, I know she’s out there, and I look forward to it.”

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC & Disney+