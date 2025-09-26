See Bindi Irwin Crash Robert Irwin and Witney Carson’s ‘DWTS’ Rehearsal (PHOTOS)

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson had a special visitor at one of their latest Dancing With the Stars rehearsals.

Bindi Irwin returned to the dance studio to watch her younger brother practice for his next DWTS routine. “Bring your sister to work day!” Robert captioned a Thursday, September 25, Instagram post, which featured selfies he took with Carson, Bindi, and his brother-in-law, Chandler Powell.

Bindi teased what the group got up to, commenting that she realized she “has no idea about TikTok trends 😂” after visiting with Robert and Carson. Robert poked fun at his sister, replying to her comment by writing, “#Millennial.” (The theme for DWTS‘ upcoming September 30 episode is “TikTok Night.”)

Carson showed some love for the Irwins in a comment of her own, writing, “Truly love this family!”

Fans also loved the mini family reunion. “This is so lovely. My brother and I are best friends as well! ❤️,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “When are we gonna get a Robert & Bindi dance?!”

Other users pointed out that Carson fits right in with the Irwin family. “You all look related ❤️,” one fan stated, while a different person commented, “You and Whitney look like siblings 😎❤️.”

As many DWTS fans know, Robert is following in Bindi’s footsteps by competing on the ABC series, as she previously won Season 21 with her pro partner, Derek Hough. Since taking home the mirrorball trophy, Bindi wed Powell in 2020 and welcomed their daughter, Grace, the following year.

Ahead of the show’s return earlier this month, Robert exclusively told TV Insider what advice he got from Bindi about competing in the DWTS ballroom.

“The thing she really stressed is just be yourself and make it your own,” he shared in August. “I go into this with such pride and admiration for what Bindi did on the show, and I’m not trying in any way to match what she did. She is just the most incredible human being and just lit up the dance floor so, so incredibly well. She was just amazing. I just want to bring a bit of that Irwin spirit back into the ballroom.”

Bindi’s words of wisdom paid off, as Robert and Carson tied with Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas at the top of the leaderboard during the first two episodes of Season 34.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+

