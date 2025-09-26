‘Big Brother’: Ava Calls Out Vince as Final Three Is Determined

The final three were determined Thursday night on Big Brother, but not before Ava Pearl called out her foe, Vince Panaro. whom she calls “Vinny The Lip.”

The final four Head Of Household competition had Ava, Morgan Pope, and Ashley Hollis competing for safety. Since Vince was the outgoing HOH, he couldn’t compete. The women had to find a symbol on the netted box and push it off the podium and onto the platform, and get back to their podium with the correct symbol on the top of the box.

Ava struggled with pushing the cube, but eventually got one point. Morgan had gotten two points before her, though, and only needed three to win, so Ava’s odds were low. Morgan came out the winner again, securing her second HOH of the season.

Ashley and Ava tried to convince Morgan to put up Vince because she would be guaranteed to win over both of them. That didn’t work, and both of the women went up on the block.

When it came time for the Power of Veto competition, the houseguests had to remember the days in the house. They had to correctly put the events in the right order by sliding them across and above the platform they were on. Morgan became victorious again, securing her fifth Veto win.

After the competition, Ava called a house meeting. “I know I’m leaving the house this week, but I just want to tell everyone the truth since this is what I have been doing all along,” she said. Ava told everyone that Vince said he would cut Morgan at the final three and take Ashley, but he also told Ava that he was going to keep her safe. “I’m just telling you what he told me because I’ve been telling the truth in this game,” she shrugged.

However, her pleas didn’t work. During the live Veto meeting, Morgan decided not to use the veto, leaving Ashley and Ava on the block. This guaranteed that Morgan and Vince make it to the final three.

Now, Vince had a decision to make. He said earlier in the episode that he could take Ashley and stay loyal to their Judges alliance, but if he kept Ava, he would be playing his game, and not Morgan’s.

Before Vince cast his vote to evict, the nominees had a chance to plead their case. Ava stood up and said, “The only thing I can ask you to do is please don’t contact me after this,” and sat down. The live audience and her houseguests laughed. Ashley’s speech was simpler, just asking Vince to do what was best for his game. Ultimately, he decided to play Morgan’s game and voted to evict Ava, leaving him, Morgan, and Ashley as the final three.

