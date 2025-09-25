‘The View’: Joy Behar Reveals Rare Point of Agreement With Trump

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

On Thursday’s (September 25) edition of The View, the cohosts dissected the latest news involving Donald Trump: Days after he publicly pressured the attorney general to prosecute his political enemies, it is now reportedly expected that former FBI Director James Comey will face an indictment (by a Trump-appointed prosecutor with no previous experience in the field) related to his statements to Congress regarding election interference.

Comey has a complicated history with Trump. He was appointed by Barack Obama but was widely spurned by Democrats after he announced a new investigation into then-candidate Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server just days before the 2016 election. He continued to serve in the role after Donald Trump was elected in 2016, but was fired a year later amid the investigation into Trump’s campaign’s ties to Russia. This ignited a special counsel investigation by Robert Mueller that plagued Trump’s first term. Trump has since repeatedly criticized Comey, including calling him a “dirty cop” in May.

The cohosts’ reaction to the matter of Comey’s potential prosecution was contentious, to say the least. Oddly enough, it was Joy Behar who expressed some sympathy for Trump’s position on Comey.

“I agree with Trump on this one,” she said. When prompted by her cohosts to explain, she continued, “I don’t like what he did to Hillary.”

When Sunny Hostin challenged whether it was “fair” that he should be prosecuted, Behar said, “No… Just saying, I rarely have something that I agree with Trump on. This is one thing.”

Hostin then pressed back again, saying, “But Joy, some would say he was just doing his job, James Comey.”

“What? At the last minute to bring out this email baloney?” said Behar.

When cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin said she didn’t need to “drudge up ancient history” on the matter, Behar asked her pointedly, “Do you agree with him?” And Griffin responded with, “I think that it should have been investigated. I do think the timing was out of step with the Department of Justice. They generally don’t do that a month out from an election.”

She then went on to discuss the matter at hand, which was the possibility of Comey’s prosecution, and she said, “I don’t think Trump’s goal is criminal convictions… I don’t think [the prosecutor is] going to be able to get a conviction based on what we know and the information that’s out there. [The goal] is to get these people wrapped up with legal fees. It’s to intimidate people from being critics of [Trump]. To him, I think it’s some degree of payback.”

When Griffin admitted that she’s not a legal expert, Hostin said with a snap, “Well, this legal expert is telling you he’s not going to get a conviction.”

