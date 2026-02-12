‘The View’: Joy Behar Gives a Warning to Pam Bondi After Epstein Testimony Backlash

The cohosts of The View, like many in the world of talk shows, simply had to touch on the exceedingly contentious Capitol Hill testimony session with Attorney General Pam Bondi — and at least one cohost said she felt “nauseous” after watching it.

After reviewing footage of some of the most controversial moments of Bondi’s testimony, Joy Behar said, “When I was watching it, I felt a little nauseous from her. It was like, ‘Why are you so lacking in empathy? What is wrong with you? What happened to you in your life that you can’t give a moment to these poor girls?’ And when she closes, she said, ‘The DOW is up,’ as if these girls care that their 401ks are doing well, when they’ve been molested.”

Behar also had a word of warning to share with Bondi: “By the way, just a little history, during the Watergate scandal, President Nixon did not go to jail, but John Mitchell did. John Mitchell was his attorney general. So end of the day of Miss Bondi…”

She also warned that Trump “has a reputation for throwing you under the bus,” and said that would apply to Bondi, too.

“She could be held accountable,” Sunny Hostin agreed. Hostin, a former prosecutor for the Department of Justice, was also sickened by Bondi’s testimony and said, “The Justice Department is now in shambles. The people of the United States have that person who is deeply unqualified, who is deeply unserious, as their protection, as the person that is the chief law enforcement officer of the United States of America. I am so disgusted. I am so saddened by what is the destruction of one of the biggest and strongest institutions in our country.”

Also unnerved was Ana Navarro, who’d previously had a “drinking buddies” friendship with Bondi and defended her appointment to the position because she thought she wasn’t “a kook.”

“I’ve known Pam Bondi for many years. This was so personally disgusting and disappointing to me. I knew her in Florida as somebody who worked with everybody and who was nice, and to watch her in this performance was like a high school version of Lady Macbeth. It was just unacceptable.”

Navarro said that Bondi, along with other members of Donald Trump‘s cabinet, “sold their souls to be in the circle of power.”

Sara Haines was also particularly peeved about the moment when Jeffrey Epstein survivors in attendance were summoned to stand up if they had offered to provide information to DOJ but were not contacted, and Bondi refused to look at them.

“These women have been failed by four different administrations, but she is the one sitting there right now as attorney general, so you can’t blame it on Merrick Garland. And the very least she could have done is turn around and say, ‘You know what? I’m sorry we haven’t contacted you. You can be at the DOJ this afternoon, and we will be contacting you.'” She also castigated Bondi for saying she didn’t know that Epstein’s coconspirator Ghislane Maxwell had been moved out of her original maximum-security prison cell and demanded Bondi return her to it.

Finally, Whoopi Goldberg concluded the segment by saying to Bondi, “If you’re going to rep[resent] the man who’s sitting in the White House, that’s fine … get out of the job you have now because if you’re not representing us, I don’t know what you’re doing there.”

