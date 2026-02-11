‘The View’s Sunny Hostin Calls for Trump Official’s Resignation Over Epstein Connection

The View cohosts were deeply disturbed by the first “Hot Topic” of the day on Wednesday’s (February 10) show, as they reviewed the news that Howard Lutnick, Donald Trump‘s secretary of Commerce, admitted to visiting the infamous Jeffrey Epstein island with his wife, children, and nannies — but only after his name was discovered in the newly released files and after previously declaring he would “never be in the room with that digusting person ever again” after their first meeting.

“I think he thought those emails were never, ever going to see the light of day,” Whoopi Goldberg guessed. “So he felt very comfortable saying, ‘He’s nasty'” about Epstein.

“There are many places to take children, and that’s not one of them,” Joy Behar said.

Sara Haines pointed out that Lutnick’s visit would’ve been at a time when Epstein was already a registered sex offender. “You’re going to visit Pedo Island with your kids, ranging from six to 16? That lack of judgment there alone, honestly, is worse than the lying and repeating it over and over again,” she said. She also questioned why Epstein got Lutnick to hand over his nanny’s resume after said visit. “So at this point, Howard Lutnick, you’re gross. You’re gross.”

Ana Navarro then remembered how she praised Lutnick for what he’d previously said about Epstein. “Now it turns out he was bald-faced lying,” she said. “And remember what Marjorie Taylor Green said? She said that when Trump called her to tell her not to vote for the release of the files, he said to her, ‘A lot of my friends are going to get hurt,’ and now we’re seeing that pan out.”

Sunny Hostin took it even further and demanded either Lutnick’s resignation or firing.

“This is the Commerce secretary. This is the person that is the chief advisor on the economy to the president, job growth. We’re talking about trade. The fact that he could lie so audaciously means to me that he is not fit for his position. He must resign. We should be collectively calling for his resignation. He is unfit, as much of the cabinet is unfit, but he is especially unfit,” she said. “Resignation is the right thing, and he if he doesn’t resign, this guy Lutnick, I think the president is really good at firing people. Remember, ‘You’re fired! You’re fired!’ He needs to fire him.”

Behar then called pedophilia the worst crime imaginable and said, “No, there’s nothing worse. No. If you are accused of raping a nine year old, a 12 year old, whatever, there’s nothing worse than that. In fact, I believe in the death penalty for some of these.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC