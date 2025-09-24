‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Return Ratings Revealed by ABC

The ratings are in! As Jimmy Kimmel returned for the first post-suspension episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (September 23) night, 6.26 million total viewers tuned in to see the episode on broadcast alone, ABC has announced. That’s despite the fact that dozens of local ABC stations were preempted by Nexstar and Sinclair from showing the episode, to the tune of 23% of U.S. TV households being blocked.

ABC touts the episode’s 0.87 rating as its highest in more than a decade, since March 12, 2015.

Though the ratings do not currently include streaming figures, the network did also note that Kimmel’s emotional monologue earned a whopping 26 million+ views on YouTube and social media channels.

More to come…

 

