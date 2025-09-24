Shawn Johnson and Andrew East may be former professional athletes, but Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test was far from a cake walk for the couple.

“We’re very used to, I don’t want to say physical pain, but coming from elite athletics, we know how to deal with that,” Johnson tells TV Insider. “It’s an expectation. The mental side was way different than anything I think Andrew or I had ever dealt with before, so that was new.”

They both agree that the mental portion of the show was much harder than the physical portion for them, even though they attempted to train for the grueling physical challenges before filming.

“I thought it was going to be all physical challenges, so I was like, ‘Let’s make sure we’re in good shape and our cardio’s good and our strength’s good,’ but there was so many different types of challenges beyond just the physical challenges that you can’t prepare for,” East explains. “It’s like, how do you face your biggest fear? You have to just face it and see how you do in that situation. … It takes a really unique skillset to do well on that course. It’s way more than just physical prowess.”

Johnson says she tried to work on “holding [her] breath underwater” and “rucking because [she] knew the [backpacks] were heavy,” adding, “I think the only thing we really did was work out to make sure we were feeling good.”

Scroll down for more from our chat with the Season 4 cast members, including how they supported each other through the course, despite competing individually, and more.

Tell me a little about getting cast for the show – was one of you approached first or was it always a two-for-one deal?

Shawn Johnson: I had been asked in previous seasons and, unfortunately, always had to say no because I was either pregnant or postpartum. This time when they came back, they offered both of us, and I was like, “Oh heck yes.” I’d rather do it with my husband, anyways.

Andrew East: I think what made us want to do it is we are kind of adrenaline junkies. We knew there’d be a lot of exciting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. I think we walked away wanting to keep those experiences once-in-a-lifetime and not do them again because it was a really grueling experience but definitely worth it.

Was there any hesitation knowing you were going to be away from the kids for a few weeks and everything?

East: There was for sure hesitation about leaving our kids, but we talked to all the doctors and psychologists and they were like, “We think your kids will be OK for this duration of time.”

Johnson: We brought in, like, a full army for our kids. They didn’t even notice we were gone.

East: They were with their cousins and nana and papa and the whole thing. It was great. I think they probably preferred us leaving. But it was so fun to do together, and I’m glad we did that.

Were you able to work together on the show at all, or was it totally an individual thing?

Johnson: Totally individual, which was fine. We were separated pretty quickly and we would still see each other throughout the day, but we were rarely on the same team. The teams change multiple times a day. You go from singles to doubles to big teams to small teams. But it was almost better that way. We were both independently there for our own challenging to see how far we could go. We were just big cheerleaders for each other.

East: The whole vibe of the show, too, is that everyone is kind of competing against each other, but you’re also not in certain ways. Everyone’s rooting for each other and it feels like if one wins, the whole team wins. I feel like that was the case for Shawn and I and all the cast members. It was really fun to know Shawn and know where she had more she could do and maybe where I could push her in certain ways and if she’s in a really uncomfortable spot, maybe I can show her some good old love in that moment. It was great and I feel like we all got closer together.

Were there ever moments when you saw one another struggling and weren’t able to help the other one?

Johnson: I mean, yeah. We both saw each other go through moments of struggle. It definitely hurts as a spouse to see that. Andrew saw me get concussed and be given a broken nose, and I saw him crack ribs. It was wild that way. But it also challenged both of us to have faith in each other’s strengths and just be like, “I’m here for you if you need me, but you got it.”

East: That was really cool where I know what Shawn’s capable of in a really unique way, I think, so in some ways it was like, you don’t need my help and I’d just remove myself from the picture. Honestly, I would put my money on Shawn in any type of competition or if she’s facing any other competitor. So I knew that she was going to crush it the whole way.

Had you watched past seasons of the show, and were you able to talk to any former cast members about their experiences?

Johnson: We had. So we had watched all the seasons and we have a lot of friends who have been on the first three seasons. A lot of advice – it’s only so transferable because every season’s very different and you don’t know what the challenges are going to be. But I think everyone said the same thing, which is just focus on getting to the next meal. Basically don’t look at the bigger picture, just do little steps day by day.

East: Everyone said it was way harder in person than what the show shows. It’s the little things. Like they really intentionally build the whole experience to make you uncomfortable. They did a good job with that.

What would you say surprised you the most about the experience?

Johnson: I think my favorite thing about the experience was the relationships with the DS and the recruits. I think it’s such an eclectic cast. We’re all from different walks and industries and styles of life, but we all became so close, so fast, and really trusted each other with our lives. The DS imparted their wisdom and their stories and learning they’re truly just trying to make you better was really special.

Was there anyone on the cast that you got close with that you didn’t expect?

Johnson: I didn’t know Brianna [LaPaglia] before at all, and we got to be really close on the show.

East: It was fun because it was such an eclectic crew. Some of the crew was on other reality shows. This was my first reality TV experience, and I think it was very shocking at how stressful the entire experience was. You’re not filming and going back to some fancy hotel room and eating a fancy meal. It’s 24/7 stress and you don’t know what’s going to happen and when. It was constant surprises, is what I felt like.

What are you excited for people to see this season?

Johnson: I am itching to see it. I cannot wait. Because the only thing I remember is myself. I feel like, when we’re doing the show, it’s so intense, you’re so focused on doing your job and helping your team, we actually don’t get to watch a lot of each other go through these moments. Everybody’s on a very specific journey that the DS are helping them with. So I think it will, I don’t know, finish the story for me, to see everyone’s journey and everyone’s struggles and see how they handled it all. I’m so excited to watch it.

East: I’m excited because I think there’s a little bit of everything in it. We laugh, we cry ,we had near-death experiences, we had deep talks. I think it will just be a good TV show to watch. So I’m really excited to watch it.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, September 25, 9/8c, Fox