When Anirudh Pisharody said that there were “out of this world” episodes coming up in 9-1-1 Season 9 in a cast video promoting the new season, he wasn’t lying! The first responder drama has had some wild emergencies to kick off seasons in the past — a massive earthquake, a tsunami, and a bee-nado, to name a few — but the one for Season 9, premiering on Thursday, October 9, takes things to a whole new level.

The new 9-1-1 Season 9 promo recaps the previous disasters before revealing what will kick off this fall: Athena (Angela Bassett) and Hen (Aisha Hinds) are going to space?! “They will go where no first responders have gone before,” the promo says. Watch it above to see Athena and Hen in spacesuits and in space.

We’ll have to wait and see exactly how this fits in with what else is coming up at the beginning of the season. After all, as executive producer Tim Minear told TV Insider at the beginning of Season 8 (for the bee-nado episodes), “I’m sort of following the same pattern that I generally follow, which is you come in to a season premiere and you have some fun cases that then kind of lead to something bigger that’s maybe not an exact offshoot of the thing you were playing in the premiere episode.” In that case, “The bee story collides with the Athena story at the end of the premiere, and then it sort of becomes Airport 1975 at that point.”

Following that pattern, Athena and Hen in space will likely collide with something and lead to something else, or it will be the culminating event of the season’s opening emergency. Either way, it’s definitely a wild start to the season.

What’s your take on Athena and Hen in space? What are you hoping happens in Season 9? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Season 9 Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 8/7c, ABC