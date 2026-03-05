‘9-1-1’: Oliver Stark Breaks Down Buck’s ‘Too Little, Too Late’ Conversation With His Dad

What To Know 9-1-1 Season 9 Episode 12 sees Buck and Maddie get quite the surprise from their parents.

Oliver Stark breaks down the key conversation Buck has with his dad as well as how much it means to him that Bobby played a role in him and Eddie joining the firefighter games in Nashville.

9-1-1 delivers two surprises for Buck (Oliver Stark) in the Thursday, March 12, episode.

First, his and Maddie’s (Jennifer Love Hewitt) parents (Gregory Harrison and Dee Wallace) visit and share some unexpected news over dinner. Then, to set up the 9-1-1: Nashville crossover airing immediately after, Buck and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) learn that they’ve been submitted to participate in the firefighter games. TV Insider spoke with Stark about what those two moments mean to Buck. Warning: Spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 9 Episode 12 ahead!

To Buck and Eddie’s surprise, they learn that it was Bobby, before his death, who submitted them both for the firefighter games; Eddie was also living in Texas at the time, which says a lot about what their beloved captain thought about how long he’d be staying there.

Buck and Maddie also learn that their parents are divorcing. Furthermore, his dad stops by to see him and reveals that he and his mom were in California at the time of Bobby’s funeral; they just didn’t come. But he does want to hear more about the man who “helped raise my son.”

Below, Oliver Stark breaks down what Bobby submitting him means and that conversation with his dad, plus he teases what’s ahead as Buck and Eddie make their way back to L.A. from Nashville.

How much does it mean to Buck that Bobby’s the one who submitted him and Eddie for the games?

Oliver Stark: I think it means everything to him. Obviously, Bobby is maybe one of the first people in Buck’s life that really believed in him. So the fact that he has continued to do that from the grave, as it were, I think, as I say, means everything to Buck and he’ll want to do him proud.

And also feels especially meaningful for Buck to have proof of Bobby’s faith in him at the exact time that his parents are in town and then he has that conversation with his father at the end of the episode. So it’s like he has that from Bobby when he needs him, but he can’t be there for him.

Yeah, I think it just is a testament to the fact that Bobby will always be such a grounding figure for Buck and a kind of guiding figure for him, whether he’s there in the physical sense or not.

Speaking of that conversation at the end, we’ve seen over the years exactly what Buck’s dad says, that they’re terrible parents, or at least they’re not great parents. But not going to Bobby’s funeral when they were in the same state, does that more than anything tell Buck the kind of people they are?

Yes, but I don’t think it’s a particularly new revelation to him. And I don’t think it’s particularly malicious of them. I think that’s just who they are. And I think Buck and Maddie are at points in their life where they just see them as flawed people and it’s not a particularly emotional reaction to it as much as it’s just a quiet acceptance of the fact that people are who they are and you have to meet them where they’re at.

Buck insists he’s fine with the divorce, but as Chris points out, it’s always hard on the kids. And when Eddie tries to talk to him about it, Buck focuses on Nashville. Is he really okay with the divorce? Because I kind of feel like yes, and that kind of speaks more to his relationship with his parents than anything else.

Yeah, I agree. I do think he’s OK with it, as much as anyone can be OK with it. I’m sure there are some things which I think is the point in the swift change of conversation to Nashville that bubble up under the surface. But I think certainly in his conscious mind, he doesn’t feel particularly fazed by it. I think he’s telling the truth when he says to his dad at the end of the episode, “You’re two grown adults. What you want to do is up to you.”

We do get Buck’s dad acknowledging how Bobby helped to raise him. But to me, most of this conversation kind of feels almost a little bit too little, too late in a way, but how does Buck feel about having that entire conversation with his dad that he does?

Yeah, that’s actually a great way of putting it. And I don’t know if I would’ve articulated it that way, but I think that’s the perfect way to say it, that it’s too little, too late. The damage is done. And I mean, they are on good terms, but it’s kind of like, “Yeah, sure, you’re apologizing. Thanks so much. Let’s just continue as we are.” I think they’re at a very fine place, and I think that’s probably all we’ll ever make it to.

How does Buck feel about his mom? Because we get his conversation with his dad, but we don’t see anything with him and his mom.

I think it is much of the same. I think he’s probably always viewed them as one team, which obviously they’re not, taken into consideration the divorce. But yeah, I don’t think he has any particular differences in feelings or opinions towards either one of them. I think he’s always viewed them as such a unit that what he feels to one is what he feels to the other.

So he doesn’t feel like he needs to have a conversation with his mom, too? It was all taken care of in that one with his dead.

Yeah. I mean, he obviously wasn’t even the one that felt like he needed to have a conversation with his dad, right? His dad showed up at his door unprompted. So yeah, I don’t think it’s something that is weighing particularly heavy on Buck at this stage of his life.

How was filming that scene?

Great. Listen, I love working with Gregory, so it’s always nice having them back. And it’s nice to play a scene where there is a lot going on, but you kind of don’t get to show it and get to push it aside and be strong in those situations. And as I say earlier, let it bubble under the surface and just let it play out as it plays out.

Looking ahead, what can you say about Buck and Episode 13?

I would say Episode 13 is thus far my favorite episode of the season. It’s really dark. It’s really different for the show. Making it felt very different, and watching it feels very different. So yeah, Episode 13 is probably my favorite Buck episode of the season. And then we have some really dark episodes coming up, but with a nice family light to push that darkness away. So, it’s a nice, intense, but still family feeling rest of the season.

What can you say about what’s going on with Buck in 13?

Well, obviously, in [Episode] 12, we’re in Nashville, and Buck and Eddie have got to get home from Nashville. And there are many routes that you can take across the US of A.

So they’re going to run into some trouble?

It’s 9-1-1. Everybody runs into trouble.

And in general, for the rest of the season, where’s Buck’s focus? Is it more professional or personal? Is it trying to figure out a balance of both?

I think Episode 13 sets him on a particular path for the rest of the season, and it’s a case of regrounding and coming back to himself post Episode 13.

