‘Slow Horses’ Returns, Canadian ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Talent’ Finale & More Reality TV

Apple TV+

Slow Horses

Season Premiere

It takes a lot to shock the disgraced spies (aka “slow horses”) who occupy Slough House, and the mass shooting in a London public square that opens Season 5 of the Emmy-winning drama certainly qualifies. But what really has everyone’s jaw agape is the spectacle of arrogant tech nerd Roddy Ho (a pathetically funny Christopher Chung) in the company of a glamorous woman who’s not a figment of his digital imagination. “Is that real?” marvels fellow agent River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) as Roddy and his mysterious hottie companion dance the night away. The season opener piles on the intrigue and humor, with a heated mayoral campaign (Ted Lasso‘s Nick Mohammed plays the incumbent) adding to the high stakes.

Citytv

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent

Series Premiere 8/7c

TV’s most distinctive sound effect (“Chung-chung!”) knows no borders. The latest attempt to adapt the durable Law & Order franchise to a different country is a reminder that the formula still works, regardless of locale. Like its predecessor (2001-2011), Criminal Intent is basically a weekly whodunit, and its success depends on the personality of those doing the legwork. Shouldering the burden as erudite Det. Sgt. Henry Graff, Aden Young (Rectify) lacks the laser intensity of Intent‘s original star Vincent D’Onofrio, but it can be fun watching him make Sherlock-style observations. (In the premiere, he’s the only one who notices that a piece of abstract art is upside down.) He’s paired with the no-nonsense Det. Sgt. Frankie Bateman (Kathleen Munroe), and together they tackle Toronto’s toughest cases, beginning with the disappearance of a crypto investor from his yacht during a VIP event. “Hiding from his own party, that’s my kind of guy,” Graff quips, channeling the mordant spirit of Law & Order‘s beloved Lennie Briscoe (Jerry Orbach).

Trae Patton / NBC

America’s Got Talent

Season Finale 8/7c

Following a recap special at 8/7c, the summer’s most popular talent competition stages a starry finale to crown Season 20’s $1 million winner from the top 10 who performed on Tuesday. Before the climactic reveal, special guests perform with the finalists, including Ciara with Team Recycled, Leona Lewis joining Lightwire, Aloe Blacc accompanied by the Leo High School Choir, musician Manuel Turizo dueting with Micah Palace, Danny O’Donoghue with Jourdan Blue, AGT alum trap choir Sainted teaming with Mama Duke, and Season 19 winner Richard Goodall supported by Journey founder Neal Schon on his original single “Long Time Coming.”

Robert Voets / CBS

Survivor

Season Premiere 8/7c

The heat is on as the reality competition that launched an entire genre celebrates 25 years and the start of its 49th season (the landmark Season 50 premieres in 2026), with host Jeff Probst welcoming 18 new castaways during scorching conditions in Fiji. The players include a correctional officer, an MBA career coach, a Marvel movie producer, a rocket scientist and a clinical social worker. In the two-hour premiere, they battle it out for camp supplies and then face off for a huge reward (which probably doesn’t include air conditioning).

Disney/John Fleenor

The Golden Bachelor

Season Premiere 9/8c

Mel Owens, 66, a former pro-football linebacker for the L.A. Rams, is taking aim at Cupid, as the divorced father of two seeks a soulmate in a new season of the unstoppable dating franchise. In the two-hour premiere, he meets the 23 women, ages 58 to 77, who are also hoping for a love match, a group that includes a retired firefighter, a vineyard owner, a retired biomedical engineer and a family manager for L.A. Dodgers all-star Freddie Freeman (so there’s at least one sports connection). The opener includes a date on the Queen Mary, a cheerleading competition judged by Paula Abdul with backup from the L.A. Rams Cheerleaders, and a pool party.

Inside Wednesday TV:

On the Stream: