As Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae El Moussa, and Christina Haack prepare for Season 2 of The Flip Off, he’s feeling the heat from his wife and ex-wife. The trio has been open about their unexpected close bond over the past year, but Christina and Heather’s relationship seems to have evolved even more recently.

Tarek recently posted an Instagram video of the trio with the text, “Films a hit competition show with my wife & ex-wife.” The footage then cut to Christina and Heather posing for a photo without him. “They become close friends,” he added, with an eyes emoji.

The HGTV star captioned his post, “How did I not see this coming…🧐😂 & now they like to gang up against me! 😅 #theflipoff #season2.”

The Flip Off features Tarek and Heather teaming up against Christina in a house-flipping competition. However, the group has teased that Season 2 might be the ladies taking on Tarek instead. The show’s renewal was recently confirmed and it’s expected to return in 2026.

While Tarek and Heather won the first season of the show, Christina is coming back hungrier than ever to get a victory. While filming Season 1, she was going through her divorce from Josh Hall, and was clearly not in a good place. Now, she’s happily moved on with Chris Larocca, and the two often double date with Heather and Tarek.

“Modern family 🤷🏼‍♀️,” Christina commented on her ex’s post (she and Tarek were married for seven years before their separation in 2016).

Fans have been thrilled to see how well the former couple gets along, especially since they share two children. Although they worked together following their divorce, they’ve rebuilt their relationship on a personal, as well as a professional, level in recent years.

“I love to see this! This is what it’s all about! Mature co-parenting! You all are the best. Great job parents!” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Love that y’all get along. There is nothing more healthy for growing children that have parents who aren’t together anymore.” Someone else also wrote, “The only way to raise a blended family is ALL together.”