‘The View’ Fans Cry Foul Over ABC Preempting Show for Trump U.N. Speech

The View fans who tuned in on Tuesday (September 23) morning to see the live new episode were out of luck, as ABC News preempted the talk show with special report coverage of Donald Trump‘s speech to the United Nations and subsequent analysis.

The episode, which marked the return of former Vice President Kamala Harris to the panel, was preempted for about 11 minutes.

Some The View fans on social media cried foul about the network’s decision to go live with Trump’s U.N. speech instead of the planned airing, with some even suspecting Trump’s timing was purposeful.

“ABC isn’t slick. You’re blocking Harris interview on the view today,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“TRUMP did this on purpose during The View to ruin the interview with Kamala Harris and to quash their announcement that Jimmy Kimmel will be back on tonight… turn off Trump and get back to the program. Trump is censoring ABC,” another said.

“Right now Kamala is supposed to be on the View but instead they are showing Trump talking to the UN but no other station is showing him,” another added.

Fans will have to wait until The View‘s full episode is shared on the show’s YouTube channel in order to catch the opening discussion. However, the special report did conclude before Harris joined the panel.

Harris returns to The View for the first time since October 2024, when she was the then-candidate for the Democratic ticket for the presidential election. Many pundits speculate that her appearance on the show proved to be disastrous for her campaign after she was asked by Sunny Hostin to distinguish herself from then-President Joe Biden.

In response, she said, ““There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of—and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact,” she said, which some saw as a damaging moment in her campaign.

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC