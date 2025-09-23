Jimmy Kimmel’s Cousin Sal Teases More ‘Bombshells’ to Come After Suspension Drama

According to Jimmy Kimmel‘s Sal “Cousin Sal” Iacono, there’s more drama to come in the late-night host’s suspension drama with Disney and ABC.

“Should be an interesting week ahead. We’ll see how it goes,” Bill Simmons told Iacono on the Monday, September 22, episode of his podcast. Iacono — Kimmel’s real-life relative known for his hilarious appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — replied, “I wish I could say anything. There are a couple of bombshells still there. So, I’m feeling good. We’re going to be all right. Everything’s gonna be just fine.”

Simmons agreed, stating that was “not betting against” Kimmel. “He’ll be fine. Whatever he wants to do. Hey, listen, he might just want to be a pop-up chef. Just start making barbecue around the South Bay area,” Simmons joked.

ABC’s parent company, The Walt Disney Company, suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, September 17, after the media company Nexstar pulled the talk show from local affiliates due to Kimmel’s on-air comments about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said on the show’s September 16 episode.

Nexstar President Andrew Alford called Kimmel’s comments “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse” in a statement regarding the suspension. “Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue,” he added.

The suspension faced backlash from viewers and celebrities, with many suspecting the move was a reaction to pressure from President Donald Trump‘s administration.

Simmons’ podcast episode was released before Disney lifted the show’s suspension on Monday. “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive,” the company told Variety in a statement. “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

On Simmons’ podcast, Iacono recalled how his kids felt “weird” about discussing the suspension with Kimmel. “My middle guy, Jack, who was a junior in high school, breaks the ice and says in his deadpan way says, ‘Hey, some kids at school say it’s not right what happened to you.’ And then just leaves it there,” he shared. “And so, Jimmy says, ‘Well, what did you say? He’s like, ‘I said, yeah, I think you’re right.'”

Sharing Kimmel’s response, Iacono added, “Jimmy’s like, ‘Well, next time tell them, I’m not too worried about what happens. My cousin Jimmy is an excellent dancer.’ And Jack was stone faced taking it in and nodded like, ‘Okay.’ And I guarantee, tomorrow, he’s going to take this literally and say this to high schoolers. There’s no doubt about it. I guarantee it.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Returns, Tuesday, September 23, 11:35 ET/PT, ABC