‘Big Brother’: Did Vince Nominate His Ally, Morgan?

With only one week left in Big Brother 27, the number of houseguests is dwindling, and the endgame is in sight. Sometimes that includes turning on your allies. After winning Head Of Household on Sunday, did Vince Panaro think it was time to nominate his number one ally, Morgan Pope?

After Lauren Domingue left in the Double Eviction, the final five tried to make plans for who would be sitting in those final two chairs. Keanu Soto, Ashley Hollis, and Ava Pearl formed an unlikely trio to try and take out the power duo of Vince and Morgan. Only Vince could compete out of the two of them since Morgan was the outgoing HOH, so the trio’s odds looked good.

For the HOH competition, Vince, Keanu, Ashley, and Ava stepped into the Mastermind’s sanctum. They stood in their respective places and had to hold what looked like a fencing sword up to a cutout of the Mastermind’s face, which was against a small glass surface. If it fell, the houseguest was out of the competition. The last one standing won HOH.

Ava was out first with only 11 minutes played. Ashley nearly reached 30 before dropping her mask. Then, it was just Keanu and Vince. Keanu told Vince that if he won HOH, he would keep him safe, and they could work together to make it to the end, but in order to do that, he would have to take out Morgan.

“You know you can’t win against her. No one can, so now would be a good time to get her out,” Keanu said.

Vince contemplated it as they talked game and their personal lives. Keanu shared that he had a few more hours left in him, so Vince should just let him have it. However, as he shifted, Keanu’s arm moved, and his mask fell. This made Vince the new HOH for the fourth time this season.

After the competition, Vince and Morgan talked in the HOH room. He told Morgan that Keanu wants her out, and he wanted Vince to do it, which he said was crazy. Morgan said that Keanu has to go this week.

Keanu didn’t stop his pleas at the competition, however. He laid out the facts and told Vince that the only way he could win would be if he took out Morgan now, since she has been running most of his game. It would look great on his “BB resume.” Ava also told him the same thing outside in the hot tub. Both Ava and Keanu prayed for a miracle, but the wish fell on deaf ears.

At the end of the episode, the houseguests reentered the Mastermind’s sanctum. Everyone but Vince kneeled in front of the table in the middle of the room. Four voodoo dolls sat on a shelf next to them. Vince had to pick the two voodoo dolls of the houseguests he wanted to nominate and place them on the table in front of his fellow houseguests.

In the end, he picked Ava and Keanu, keeping Ashley and Morgan safe, for now. Will Vince turn on Morgan if the veto is used? Find out on Wednesday at 10/9c. After the Veto ceremony, another houseguest will be sent packing during a non-live episode. Then, the final three will be determined on Thursday at the regular time after another eviction. Then, see how it all plays out on Sunday at 8:30/7:30c in the two-hour finale.

Who do you think will survive the week? Let us know in the comments.