Chase Chrisley decided to check into rehab to get help for his alcohol issues during the finale of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality. The episode was filmed at some point after his parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, got out of prison on May 28, and less than four months later, Todd gave an update on how his son is doing now.

“My son is doing good today, right?” Todd asked Julie on the September 17 episode of their Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast. She confirmed, “Yes, doing good today.”

The couple did not specify how long Chase was in rehab or what kind of program he completed, but Todd did add, “In my heart, what I believe is in the best interest of our son is he’s getting the help that he needs. He’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing. He’s following his program. He’s being held accountable.”

The reality star also insisted that he’s holding Chase accountable himself, adding, “Have I not called out the bulls**t? Have I not said, ‘This is the plan. This is what you will do. If you step out of it, this will be the consequences?’ I’ve done that.”

In March, Chase revealed that he was “almost one month” alcohol-free. His decision to get sober came after he was arrested for simple battery in January. It’s unclear what happened between his March declaration and his rehab stint, but during an interview with People at the end of June, he opened up about his sobriety journey and thanked his girlfriend, Jodi Laine Fournerat, for inspiring him.

“I’ve never been with a woman that has the work ethic that she has,” he said. “So honestly, it was refreshing for me to see. And honestly, she’s a big reason why I quit drinking, too, because I mean, without her support throughout the last two years of my parents being gone, I really don’t know where I would be, if I would even be here.”

He also created a line of alcohol-free sparkling water called Gold Drop, which launched in July.

