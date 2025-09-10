The Tuesday, September 9, episode of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality featured Chase Chrisley dealing with some health issues that he was having trouble getting to the bottom of. He opened up to girlfriend Jodi Laine Fournerat about feeling “kind of scared” as he struggled to keep food down.

“Within, like, the last year I’ve lost a lot of weight,” Chase said. “My body’s just, like, rejecting food.” He told Jodi that he couldn’t “keep anything down” and admitted to feeling “absolutely miserable.” Footage showed Chase getting sick after multiple meals, and Jodi revealed that he even had trouble keeping down water sometimes.

While Jodi tried to change her boyfriend’s diet to see if that would help, he “refused.” He saw a doctor who wanted to run tests on his stomach and gallbladder, as well as possibly a CT scan to see if he had a brain tumor.

On a phone call from prison, Chase’s dad, Todd Chrisley, said Chase had been struggling with the stomach issues for years, but noticed that it had gotten worse since his parents went to prison in January 2023. “You find out what’s wrong and you get it fixed, and you go on with your life,” he urged his son.

Even amid her tension with Chase, Savannah Chrisley was worried, too. “There is some fear in me that something’s gonna happen to Chase. And it’s very valid,” she admitted. “Just in the way that he looks. Chase is not Chase.” She pointed out that her brother has “rings around his eyes” and lost a lot of weight.

“He’s not who I know as my brother,” Savannah added. “I feel like I’ve already buried my brother.” The specifics of Chase’s health issues were not revealed within the episode, but there’s still one more episode to go next week.

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime