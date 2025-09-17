Will ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Season 2 Deal With Age Gap Drama?

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage returns for its second season on Thursday, October 16, with Emily Osment and Montana Jordan‘s characters continuing their relationship despite the age gap issue.

When asked about the age gap during the Warner Bros. Television Group’s Emmy Party on September 13 and whether it will serve as a plot point in Season 2, Jordan told Us Weekly, “Age ain’t nothing but a number, baby. I don’t even know how that song goes.”

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is a direct sequel to and spinoff of Young Sheldon, following Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy (Osment), who is 12 years his senior, during their first marriage. The characters met in Season 5 of Young Sheldon, when Georgie (17 at the time) lied that he was 21 and Mandy (29 at the time) pretended to be 25. By the time they came clean, they realised they were pregnant.

As for whether the 12-year age gap will be a plot point in Season 2, Jordan and his co-star Jessie Prez, who plays Georgie’s co-worker Ruben, said they don’t know because they often don’t receive scripts until the night before shooting.

“It’s interesting, when we get the scripts, we usually get the scripts the night before. We never know what’s happening,” Prez shared.

“The reason for that is because the scripts change every day,” Jordan added. “They don’t want us to memorize one version of the script. It changes everyday.”

However, both Jordan and Prez acknowledged that the relationship between Georgie and Mandy will fall apart at some point. After all, the clue is in the title, “first marriage.”

“I don’t want to know when [Georgie and Mandy] break up yet. I prefer to be surprised,” Prez stated.

Jordan previously told Us, “The storyline is that Georgie gets married and divorced, like, two or three times. But we don’t know past that. We don’t know if it’s with Mandy or with somebody else. We have no idea. As an actor in the show, I have no idea. I don’t even know if the writers do. We’re all just going with the flow and seeing what people like.”

Speaking with Us at CBS Fest back in May, Osment also acknowledged that Georgie and Mandy will split eventually. However, she said she wants that to be way in the future. “I think at least 10 more seasons,” she quipped when asked how long the characters should stay together.

“Oh, for sure. If not 15 more seasons,” Jordan added.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 8/7c, CBS