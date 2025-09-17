Savannah Chrisley Reveals Heartfelt Text She Received From Charlie Kirk’s Wife

Savannah Chrisley is grieving the loss of her friend Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was fatally shot in Utah on September 10, revealing a touching text she received from Kirk’s wife, Erika.

On the Tuesday (September 16) episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah opened up about her friendship with Charlie and Erika, and how she was welcomed into the Turning Point “family.” Turning Point is the nonprofit organization Charlie co-founded that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses.

“Charlie gave me a voice to share my story, and I will forever be grateful for that,” Savannah said, per Parade, adding that she had “just started to get to know” Charlie in recent months after he lent his support to her campaign to free her parents from federal prison.

Savannah’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. They spent just a little over two years behind bars before President Donald Trump issued them full pardons on May 27, 2025.

“I can’t help but think of Erika and the kids,” Savannah continued, saying she was “heartbroken” over Charlie’s killing. She then revealed that she texted Charlie’s wife after the shooting and found a message Erika had sent her back in June.

Erika’s text read: “I just wanted to say how proud I am of you. I told your mom backstage you have a massive anointing on your life. Great job tonight… Just wanted to share these super sweet photos with you. God bless you. Continue to fix your eyes on Jesus. I’m very proud of you. If you need anything don’t ever hesitate to reach out.”

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality star called Erika “the epitome of a God-fearing, loving person, woman, mother,” adding that she is “the type of woman that I want to be.”

Last week, in an emotional TikTok video, Savannah revealed she was supposed to be joining Charlie on his “American Comeback Tour” series in October.

“I was supposed to be standing next to him at every college this October. Instead, I sit here with a broken heart, devastated beyond words,” she wrote in the post’s caption.