Tulsa King returns for its third season premiere on Sunday, September 21, and fans of the series can look forward to much, much more to come from the Taylor Sheridan-verse drama. In addition to greenlighting a spinoff, NOLA King, the streamer has also announced the renewal of Tulsa King for a fourth season.

So what do we know about Tulsa King Season 4 so far? Here’s a look at all the details available at this time.

When will Tulsa King Season 4 premiere?

A premiere date has not yet been announced for Tulsa King Season 4. However, fans can probably expect the series to continue enjoying a fall debut (Season 1 premiered in November 2022; Season 2 followed in September 2024; and Season 3, of course, arrives September 21).

Who will star in Tulsa King Season 4?

We will have to wait and see which of the main characters in Tulsa King survive what looks to be a dangerous Season 3, but fans can likely count on Sylvester Stallone to reprise his role as Dwight “The General” Manfredi.

Speaking to TV Insider about what’s ahead for the mafia-centric show, Stallone also told TV Insider, “Do we have new characters in [Season] 4? Oh, yes. You bet.”

The main cast for Season 3 includes Martin Starr as Lawrence “Bodhi” Geigerman, Jay Will as Tyson Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller, Dana Delaney as Margaret Devereaux, Annabella Sciorra as Joanne Manfredi, Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher, Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua, Chris Caldovino as Dennis “Goodie” Carangi, McKenna Quigley Harrington as Grace, and Mike “Ca$h Flo” Walden as Bigfoot. Joining the cast for Season 3 are Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr., Robert Patrick as Jeremiah Dunmire, Beau Knapp as Cole Dunmire, Bella Heathcote as Cleo Montague, Kevin Pollak as Special Agent Musso, and James Russo as Ray Renzetti.

What will happen in Tulsa King Season 4?

The plot for Tulsa King Season 4 has not yet been announced, but the series generally centers on former mafioso member Dwight Manfredi’s adventures leading a ragtag crew in Tulsa after being sent away by the New York crime family he once served. As his budding empire expands, he begins to court trouble from all sides — turf wars, legal woes, and family dramas included.

Stallone also hinted to TV Insider that one thread of the action that will emerge in Season 3 will continue into Season 4. “You’ll come across him in this season, but it’s a matter of, he has to just eventually, eventually throw down and say, ‘I know you’re going to try to kill me. So we’re going to try to work this out, or one of us has got to go,'” he said, referring to Patrick’s character Jeremiah Dunmire. “That’s the theme, and it starts to play out through all 10 episodes. It continues into the next season.”

Tulsa King, Paramount+