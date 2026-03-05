Get ready for a trip down to the bayou for the next addition to the Taylor Sheridan universe.

A new spinoff of Tulsa King, which was recently renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Paramount+, is heading to the streamer with another A-lister in the lead: Samuel L. Jackson. Originally announced as NOLA King, the series has now gotten a new name, Frisco King, and many more details are starting to come through.

Here’s a look at everything we know about the Jackson-led Tulsa King spinoff so far.

Who will star in Frisco King?

Paramount+ confirmed on July 17, 2025, that Samuel L. Jackson will lead the series as Russell Lee Washington Jr., who has a history in the crime world. He first appeared opposite Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King Season 3 as a backdoor introduction to the character and new series.

Joining Jackson on the cast are Asa Germann, Kai Caster, Lilah Pate, and Savanna Gann as series regulars. Germann’s character, Teddy, is described as “a sharp, savvy, entrepreneurial college dropout who gets Lee’s attention.” Caster’s is Keith, “a polite valet at the local Sandman Hotel.” Then, Pate’s is London, “a local cheerleading goddess recruited by Lee, who’s not afraid to use her good looks to get what she wants,” while Gann’s is Avery, “a fellow cheerleader and friend of London’s who’s also recruited to join Lee’s crew.”

While the series was initially expected to be written, executive produced, and showrun by Dave Erickson (who also works on Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown and is the current showrunner on Tulsa King), Paramount+ announced in late February that all eight episodes of the show would actually be written by Sheridan himself.

Matt Thunell, president of Paramount Television Studios, said of the news, “We are honored to have Taylor Sheridan write the first season of Frisco King and bring to life Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic character. Having him pen all episodes of the season with his singular voice will be a treat for fans of Tulsa King and audiences around the world.”

Directing the series are Christina Alexandra Voros and Michael Friedman, who’ve worked with Sheridan in past series.

When will Frisco King premiere?

It’s too early for a premiere date. However, Paramount+ did announce that production would begin in March 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas.

What will Frisco King be about?

The Tulsa King spinoff was expected to follow Washington as he leaves Tulsa, to take over as a crime syndicate leader in New Orleans, Louisiana. However, the title change also indicates a change in destination: Instead, the show will take place in Frisco, Texas.

The original logline for the new show read, “NOLA King follows Russell Lee Washington Jr. (Jackson) who, after befriending Dwight Manfredi (Stallone) during a 10-year stint in federal prison, is sent to Tulsa by New York’s Renzetti crime family to take Dwight out once and for all. Inspired by what Dwight created in Tulsa and impressed with the possibilities of second chances, Washington returns to New Orleans, the home he abandoned 42 years ago, to rekindle his relationship with his family, friends, and to take control of the city he left behind. In so doing, he incurs the wrath of his former employers in New York and makes himself vulnerable to old NOLA foes, both criminal and cop.”

Is there a trailer for Frisco King?

Not yet. It’s still much too early for a trailer or first-look images for the new series, as it has not yet entered production.

Where does Frisco King fit into the Taylor Sheridan universe?

Frisco King will be a spinoff to Tulsa King — the first outside of the Yellowstone universe. It will join the Paramount+ network of streaming series that also includes Landman, Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, and Yellowstone‘s spinoffs.

Frisco King, Series Premiere TBD, Paramount+