‘Tulsa King’ Gives [Spoiler] a Fiery Season 3 Finale

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in Tulsa King, episode 10, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+.
Spoiler Alert
Brian Douglas / Paramount+

  • The Season 3 finale of Tulsa King saw Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) finally end his violent feud with Jeremiah Dunmire (Robert Patrick).
  • The episode ended in a dramatic, fiery showdown, with a major election.

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Tulsa King Season 3 Episode 10, “Jesus Lizard.”]

After a full season of the rival bourbon distillers going at each other’s throats, Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) finally put an end to the unholy war between himself and Jeremiah Dunmire (Robert Patrick) in Sunday’s (November 23) fiery Season 3 finale, “Jesus Lizard.”

Dwight already had plenty of reasons to go on the offensive against Dunmire, including multiple grand-scale assassination attempts, but the kidnapping of his sister Joanne (Annabella Sciorra) certainly hastened his need for decisive action.

When presented with the option to end the war by signing over the distillery by Dunmire, Joanne stood firm; she knew it wouldn’t matter if she put her pen to paper anyway, as peace was no longer a possibility.

Meanwhile, after having an axe held up to his face in the last episode, Cole (Beau Knapp) finally decided enough was enough after seeing Joanne in his dad’s custody and reported it to Spencer (Scarlet Stallone), who then took her secret boyfriend to visit her boss at long last.

Robert Patrick as Jeremiah Dunmire in Tulsa King, episode 10, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+.

Brian Douglas / Paramount+

While Dwight was ready to smash his face into the table there at Bred-2-Buck, his friend Lee (Samuel L. Jackson) saw the truth in Cole’s eyes. He really did want to make amends. And to do so, he would map out his own father’s house for Dwight, knowing exactly what that would mean for his father.

Even though Lee was overdue to escape town before any more of Quiet Ray’s (James Russo) goons could arrive, he stuck around for the fireworks display that was the attack on Dunmire’s house. With his help — along with that of Grace (McKenna Quigley Harrington), Tyson (Jay Will), Mitch (Garrett Hedlund), and Bigfoot’s (Cash Flo) entire family of oversized brawny boys, the team wasted Dunmire’s entire squad and left Dwight to deal with his tormentor alone.

Perhaps poetically, he decided to subject Dunmire to the same ending he’d given his rival at the start of the show, Montague, and let him experience what death by fire actually feels like. Yow.

Elsewhere, Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) is now the governor-elect of Oklahoma and has invited Margaret (Dana Delaney) to become a member of his administration in whatever capacity she wants. For her, it’s about giving Dwight a friend on the inside, so with that — and the fact that his biggest nemesis in Tulsa is now a goner — he’s now on track to have more power than he might’ve ever imagined… if Ray doesn’t get to him first, that is.

