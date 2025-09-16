Former co-anchors Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) reunite in the fourth season of this news drama that’s as sharp and glossy as Alex’s five-inch designer pumps. “It’s a little tense between us in the beginning,” Witherspoon tells TV Insider in a video interview. “[Bradley] finds a way back onto the network, but Alex isn’t happy about it.”

The 10 episodes of The Morning Show Season 4 are set in the spring of 2024, two years after the turbulent events of the third season finale. Alex drove a merger that created UBA-NBN and is a stressed-out exec. Bradley, who struck a deal with the FBI to stay out of prison, returns chasing a story — a story that might prevent Alex from keeping the studio lights on.

One of the season’s plots dives into a current concern of real-world journalists and the people who rely on them: deepfakes created by artificial intelligence. Aniston and Witherspoon cold relate to the issue firsthand. Like many A-list celebs, their likenesses have been digitally manipulated.

“It’s alarming to experience as us, the actors, and alarming to Alex, the character, obviously, but this is the world we live in now.” Aniston says.

“We’ve known it was coming yet we are still utterly unprepared,” Witherspoon says. “I remember I was on a walk with Nicole Kidman during the actors’ strike, and we were just like, ‘What are we going to do?’ There’s deepfakes everywhere and we still don’t have an answer. It’s unsettling.”

“These are fans we’ve developed a trust with. It’s just really alarming. It’s like a runaway train,” Aniston tells us. “It’s hard to control it or contain it. It’s bigger than all of us.”

Watch the video above for more from the stars on the deep fake issue; new stars joining the series including Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons, and how Alex and Bradley just can’t seem to get away the men in their pasts, billionaire Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) and former news division president Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup).

The Morning Show, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, September 17, Apple TV+