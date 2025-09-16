Since 2012, Sasha Farber has been a staple on Dancing With the Stars, which is why fans were so confused when he wasn’t part of the Season 34 cast more than a decade later.

Farber began his DWTS tenure as a member of the troupe for Seasons 14, 15, and 16. During Season 17, he was promoted to pro and partnered with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. He then returned to the troupe for four seasons before coming back to the main cast in Season 22. Since then, Farber has been on every season of the show, sans Season 25.

So, what’s the deal with his absence from the 2025 season? Scroll down for everything we know, including how Farber will still be involved with the show going forward.

Why isn’t Sasha Farber on Dancing With the Stars Season 34?

While ABC has not commented on the decision not to have Farber back, longtime pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly, “It’s not personal. It’s the nature of this business.” He also noted that “breakups happen in life.”

Indeed, the cast of Dancing With the Stars is ever-evolving. While some pros have decided to step away on their own accord, others have been replaced with newer faces in recent years. This season, Jan Ravnik is a new pro who joined the cast.

Luckily, Farber doesn’t seem to be taking the news too hard. “It’s a beautiful day today. Guys, the Dancing With the Stars cast announcement was today,” he said in an Instagram Story video after the cast was announced on September 3. “Wow, so many good names. Who are you going to vote for? I mean, I know who I’m going to vote for. I know who you’re not going to vote for, that’s me. That’s OK.”

He also added, “Thank you so much for all your incredible messages. I read them all. I see it all. I definitely don’t deserve you because you guys are amazing. I love you. Thank you so much. This is going to be quite a season because there’s so many showrunners. Like, who’s gonna win? Anyone could win. This is gonna be great and I can’t wait to cheer. Love you all.”

What is Sasha Farber’s role on Dancing With the Stars Season 34?

Farber will still be part of the Dancing With the Stars family for Season 34. The show announced that he will be going live on TikTok during the premiere on September 16.

“Ready for more behind the scenes? 🤩 We’re going LIVE on TikTok with @sashafarber1 TOMORROW to celebrate the #DWTS Premiere!” the show’s official account wrote on Instagram.

Farber hopped into the comments section to add, “Can’t wait to showwwwww you guys around the ballroom and take you backstage !!!!!!!!!”

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC

