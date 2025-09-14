‘Full House’ Stars Reveal How Bob Saget and Dave Coulier Competed on Set

Bob Saget and Dave Coulier
Bob Saget and Dave Coulier at the 2016 premiere of ‘Fuller House’

Full House

Seems like Bob Saget and Dave Coulier really hammed it up on the set of Full House, no matter whether cameras were rolling. On their How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast, costars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber remembered Saget and Coulier competing to get the most laughs.

Sweetin and Barber shared that fond memory in their podcast’s September 10 installment, as they interviewed Devon Odessa, who played Shelly Phillips, a derisive classmate of D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), in Full House’s Season 5 episode “Yours, Mine and Ours.”

“Everybody was so funny on your show — all the adult actors, they would just crack so many jokes, and it was just like a party the whole time,” Odessa said on the podcast. “I had to keep a straight face, and I was laughing so hard off-stage because everybody was so, so funny.”

Full House - 1989 - Dave Coulier, John Stamos, Bob Saget, Scott Weinger, Andrea Barber, Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate Olsen, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Candace Cameron Bure

Bob D’Amico/ABC/Everett Collection

Sweetin agreed, saying that if Saget and Coulier were in a scene together — as they were during Odessa’s big moment on the show — that scene “was definitely going off the rails.”

She added, “The kids, we had to be more together than the adults, for sure. … so usually as the kids, we were maintaining the professionalism. Yeah, no, it was basically, if Bob and Dave were in the scene together, forget it, it was done. That was it.”

Barber said Saget and Coulier would feed off each other’s comedic energy. “They were trying to, like, out-laugh each other or out-joke each other,” she said.

Sweetin corroborated that recollection, saying, “Dave would start doing something and then Bob was like. ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait, look at me! Look at me!’ You know? And it would just escalate from there, but it was … the best environment to work in. It was so much fun.”

Saget died in 2022 at age 65, but his sense of humor still makes Coulier laugh, as the comedian told Parade in March. “I miss Bob so much,” Coulier said. “I truly had a brother [in him]. I met Bob when I was 18 years old. And by the way, yes, he comes to me in my dreams, and he always does something silly and foolish and makes me laugh.”

