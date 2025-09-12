The Long Walk isn’t the only Stephen King story from the Richard Bachman era coming to the silver screen this year. Its spiritual sibling, The Running Man, is also getting a star-studded adaptation that looks highly promising for fans.

The Running Man has been adapted once before. The dystopian 1982 novel was quickly brought to film in the 1987 cult classic of the same name, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

So before the movie arrives in theaters this November, what should fans of the story know? Here’s a look at the details for the 2025 adaptation of The Running Man.

When does The Running Man premiere?

The film hits theaters on November 14.

Who stars in The Running Man?

The film, which is directed by Edgar Wright, stars Glen Powell in the lead as Ben Richards, a down-on-his-luck man who signs up to compete in a televised manhunt in a post-apocalyptic version of America in order to win money for his family, including a sick daughter. Josh Brolin stars as Dan Killian, who produces the show, and Colman Domingo stars as its host Bobby Thompson. Jayme Lawson plays Ben’s wife Sheila.

Also starring in the film as hunters in the game are Lee Pace and Karl Glusman; fellow contestants are portrayed by Katy O’Brian and Daniel Ezra. Starring as citizens who become involved in Ben’s run are Michael Cera as Elton Parrakis, Emilia Jones as Amelia Williams, and William H. Macy. David Zayas, Simon Haines, and Sean Hayes also star.

What is The Running Man about?

Based on the 1982 novel of the same name, the film’s logline reads, “​In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.”

How will The Running Man be different from the 1987 version?

The director explained to Collider that his unique stylistic filmmaking brand (some of which can be detected in the trailer, embedded above) will be a part of the story, even if it is more suspenseful than his usual fare. “I think this is a little different from earlier films in that sense, but there’s some elements of this in The Running Man. I wouldn’t say it’s a film full of dance sequences, though there is a little cheerleader moment that’s a nod to the 1987 film.” He also promised a key scene from the book will make it in: the YMCA sequence.

The Running Man, In Theaters, November 14