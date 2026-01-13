On the Road With Will Smith, On the Run With Glen Powell, Will Trent MIA, Medical Drama and Comedy on Fox

National Geographic/Freddie Claire

Pole to Pole

Series Premiere 9/8c

Over a period of 100 days captured in seven episodes, the Oscar-winning actor traverses seven continents on a mission of scientific exploration and self-discovery, literally traveling from one pole to the other in a terrifically scenic journey. The adventure starts with two back-to-back episodes, opening in the South Pole, where Smith struggles to get atop a cliff of ice facing frigid winds. Then it’s off to the Amazon in Ecuador, where he faces his Indiana Jones-like fear of spiders while abseiling 200 feet into a cave network, where he encounters and helps extract venom from a giant tarantula. Future stops include the Himalayas, the Pacific islands, the Kalahari Desert, and ultimately the North Pole.

Paramount Pictures / Everett Collection

The Running Man

Streaming Premiere

In the last few years, it seems Glen Powell was everywhere, on the small screen (Chad Powers and hosting Saturday Night Live) and the larger screen (Twisters, Anyone but You, Netflix’s Hit Man) — most recently in the propulsive adaptation (the second) of Stephen King’s dystopian thriller. Powell plays Ben Richards, a blacklisted working-class everyman in a futuristic society controlled by a sinister media network. Ben is so desperate to get money for his daughter’s medication that he becomes a contestant on The Running Man, an extreme reality show in which players try to survive 30 days without being killed in a nationwide televised manhunt, with $1 billion at stake. And you thought Squid Game was grueling.

Disney / Lynsey Weatherspoon

Will Trent

8/7c

Last week’s cliffhanger revealed two charred-beyond-recognition bodies in a burning call, presumed to be supervillain James Ulster (Greg Germann) and our title hero, GBI agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez). But Will’s team isn’t buying it any more than we are, so the question remains: Where is Will? The answer involves a character played by Michaela Watkins, better known for comedy and bringing her quirky sensibility to another of Ulster’s groupies. Leading the search for Will: his childhood bestie Angie (Erika Christensen), whose crusade may be putting her pregnancy at risk.

Francisco Roman/Fox

Best Medicine

8/7c

It’s going to take a while for Doc Martin — that would be Dr. Martin Best (Josh Charles) — to warm up to the residents of quaint Port Wenn, Maine. And vice versa, especially after he discovers a contagion that prompts him to cancel the town’s popular baked-bean supper, a monthly communal event that they all take very seriously. “Still a sourpuss,” mutters the local businessman (Patch Darragh) who used to bully Martin as a kid and still calls him “Eeyore.” But there’s a reason for Martin’s dour nature, and sympathetic schoolteacher Louisa (Abigail Spencer) is determined to crack his shell.

John Medland/Fox

Doc

9/8c

The hospital finally calls in the FBI and its cybercrime unit when the secret hackers targeting Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) go too far, having caused a patient’s death with their online interference. Hannah (Emma Pfitzer Price), the new intern with a personal revenge agenda, realizes things have gone too far, but may not be able to escape the consequences even as she reels from losing a patient. The Minneapolis police also pay a visit, but for another case involving a possible attempted patricide.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: