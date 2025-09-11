‘Big Brother’ Week 9: HOH, Nominees & Veto Winner Revealed

This week of Big Brother is nothing if not messy. It started out on Tuesday with Rachel Reilly‘s elimination from the game after failing to complete the maze in the White Locust challenge. Then it proceeded with regular scheduled programming as a Head of Household was crowned, nominees were set, and a Power of Veto winner took themselves off the block on Wednesday’s episode.

Lauren Domingue won HOH for the second time after completing the maze in the shortest amount of time. With half of the house being her allies, she didn’t have many options for people to put up.

The Blockbuster continues this week, so she had to select three houseguests for the block. Morgan Pope confided in Vince Panaro and was afraid that she was going to be put up. She shared that he made a mistake picking Lauren to go next in the maze, and if he had picked her, Rachel would still be in the competition.

When it came time for the nomination ceremony, Lauren put up Morgan, Ashley Hollis, and Clifton “Will” Williams. She shared that she didn’t have a close relationship with them and wished them all luck in the veto competition.

The Veto competition was the classic BB Comics. In this competition, six houseguests had to climb a ladder and grab onto a small hand glider. They had to look into the glass wall as they floated by and figure out not only the order the comics went into, but also which one was correct out of the two options.

Lauren, Vince, Morgan, Will, Ashley, and Ava Pearl played in the competition. Lauren didn’t want to win because she wasn’t sure if she wanted her nominees to stay the same or try to backdoor Keanu Soto. She wasted a few minutes double-checking her work when she knew she was right. Morgan begged Vince to use the veto on her if he won. He didn’t want to upset Lauren, so he threw the competition and took longer than he needed to.

When it came down to the results, Ashley was in third at 20 minutes. Lauren clocked in at 13 minutes. Morgan came out on top with 12 minutes. There were only a few seconds separating Lauren and Morgan.

Morgan decided to use the Power of Veto on herself and remove herself from the block. With only her allies left to nominate — Keanu, Vince, Ava, and Kelley Jorgenson — Lauren made the hard decision of nominating Keanu. He was angry because he kept Lauren safe during his HOH reign last week.

Find out if Ashley, Will, or Keanu will win the Blockbuster tonight and who will become the second Juror and join Rachel in the Jury house.