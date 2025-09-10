‘Big Brother’: Morgan Confronts Vince About Picking Lauren, Says He Ended Alliance (VIDEO)

[Warning: this post contains spoilers for the Wednesday, September 10, episode of Big Brother]

After Rachel Reilly was eliminated in the Big Brother “White Locust” Resort twist, Morgan Pope confronted her ally, Vince Panaro, about the choices he made in the competition. He chose Lauren Domingue, another ally, over Morgan, causing Rachel to have less time and leave the game. She shared that he ended their Judges’ alliance with that move.

“Morgan, you know this isn’t your fault, right?” Vince asked as they sat down on the couch upstairs. “You know this is not my fault either.”

“People that we were supposed to be working with are now in danger because she’s HOH, because you picked her,” she said with tears in her eyes. Lauren became the new HOH after having completed the challenge in the shortest amount of time.

“Please don’t be mad at me. I would never pick Lauren over you,” Vince said.

“You did, though,” Morgan responded. “We’re supposed to be each other’s number ones.”

“We are! We are!” Vince whisper-shouted back.

“But if you picked me, I would have picked Rachel. She would have survived. All five of us would have still survived,” Morgan said. Morgan and Vince were in the Judges’ alliance with Rachel, Clifton “Will” Williams, and Ashley Hollis.

In the Diary Room, Morgan wiped away her tears. She said that you want to have a number one in this game, which will choose you over everyone. “And Vince chooses Lauren, and it breaks the alliance,” she said. “It’s just so frustrating.”

“That was the first time Vince chose someone else instead of me,” Morgan continued. “And this is probably the worst I’ve felt in a really long time, and I can’t shake it. I just feel so alone right now.”

Morgan ended by telling Vince that Lauren is going to put her up on the block. As she got up, Vince said, “Not necessarily.”

“Yes, necessarily, Vince! Who else is she going to put up?” Morgan asked. Vince didn’t have an answer for her and shook his head. Morgan put her head in her hands and said, “Oh my God!”

In the Diary Room, Vince shared that he had to choose Lauren because he had always chosen Morgan and had hurt Lauren in the past. “I know Morgan is upset right now, but I’m trying to balance this out a little bit, and then Lauren winning HOH, it paid off so well for me. So, as much as it hurts, for my game, I know I made the right decision.”

“I’m going to do everything I can to make sure you don’t go up,” Vince ended. Morgan shook her head before the clip ended.

