Here’s Why ‘Big Brother’ Isn’t Airing on Sunday

Big Brother Season 27 is coming to an end, and the typical Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday schedule is getting an overhaul. With nine houseguests remaining, and only four weeks left, fans are in for a wild ride. The reality show won’t be on Sundays for the next two weeks, but that’s not the only change coming.

This season, Big Brother has aired on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c. The Wednesday episodes are typically 90 minutes long, while the other two nights are the usual 60 minutes.

On Sunday, September 7, the Video Music Awards are airing for the first time ever on CBS, pushing the Big Brother episode to Tuesday. Then, on Sunday, September 14, the Emmy Awards are also airing on CBS, causing Big Brother to shift once again.

When the show does return on Sundays, the times are delayed due to Sunday Night Football.

Find out the important scheduled changes below, according to HamsterWatch, a reliable spoiler site for the reality show.

Wednesday, September 3, 8/7c, 90 minutes

Thursday, September 4, 8/7c

Friday, September 5, 8/7c – Big Brother Unlocked

Sunday, September 7, no episode

Tuesday, September 9, 8/7c (change from Sunday episode)

Wednesday, September 10, 8/7c, 90 minutes

Thursday, September 11, 8/7c

Sunday, September 14, no episode

Wednesday, September 17, 8/7c, two-hour episode (HOH/Noms and Veto)

Thursday, September 18, 8/7c, two-hour episode

Friday, September 19, 8/7c – Big Brother Unlocked

Sunday, September 21, 10/9c (delayed due to football beginning)

Wednesday, September 24, 10/9c

Thursday, September 25, 8/7c, 90 minutes

Friday, September 26, 8/7c – Big Brother Unlocked

Sunday, September 28, 8:30/7:30c, 90-minute finale

The September 18 episode will most likely be a double eviction, but it has not yet been confirmed. Only three houseguests make it to the finale night, where seven of the previously evicted houseguests will crown the winner of the $750,000 prize. America’s Favorite Houseguest will also be awarded $50,000.

What do you think of the scheduled changes? Let us know in the comments.

Big Brother, Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS