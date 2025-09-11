‘Big Brother’: Lauren Cries & Apologizes to Keanu After Putting Him on the Block (VIDEO)

Emotions are getting the best of people in the Big Brother house. Lauren Domingue and Keanu Soto talked it out after the Power of Veto ceremony, where she put him up as the replacement nominee. Lauren cried and apologized to her ally as they talked it out.

In a preview clip for tonight’s episode, Lauren and Keanu are sitting in her HOH room. “OK, I just wanted to tell you how genuinely sorry I am,” she said. “Oh, I’m going to cry.” Lauren’s voice cracked, and she sniffled. “How genuinely sorry I am because I do see you as someone I’m really close to. I just know that you’re a really good competitor against Will and Ashley. I don’t know. I’m just really sorry.”

“Yeah, there were definitely other options,” Keanu said, clearing his throat. “You put up the one person you probably have the best game relationship with because I actually, through my actions, kept you safe.”

Lauren didn’t look at Keanu and shook her head. “I just know that you’re a really good competitor. I don’t know,” she said.

“You very well recklessly just put my game in jeopardy,” Keanu responded. “I don’t have a safety net. I probably will go home if it is something chance and I don’t happen to win.”

In the Diary Room, Keanu let his inner thoughts out. “I have been putting my trust in people since week one, and it has not one time been reciprocated,” he said. “I’ve been burned by Vince and stabbed in the back by Lauren.”

Back in the HOH room, Keanu told Lauren that if he takes himself off the block with the Blocksbuster and stays, he has no choice but to go after Lauren. He shared in the DR that he would put Lauren, Vince, and Morgan up. “I already warned you guys once what would happen if you took advantage of my kindness, and now you’re gonna find out,” he said.

“Personally, I love you. No hard feelings,” Keanu told Lauren. “But in the game, forget it.” He shrugged. Lauren nodded her head in silence.

See how the rest of the conversation and the eviction unfold on Thursday’s episode. Keanu, Ashley Hollis, and Clifton “Will” Williams will face off in the Blockbuster. One of them will pull themselves off the block after winning. Then, between the remaining two nominees, the houseguests will send one of them to the Jury house.