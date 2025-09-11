[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 finale “New Life and New Civilizations.”]

The third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds certainly suggests that the Doctor — yes, the time-traveling Time Lord from the British sci-fi series — is part of its world, with glimpses of his TARDIS and seemingly a mention of the character.

But what exactly was going on there? TV Insider turned to Strange New Worlds executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers while breaking down the Season 3 finale and getting teases about what’s still to come (the show’s been renewed for two more seasons).

First, the TARDIS shows up in Season 3 Episode 6. Then, in the finale, Pelia (Carol Kane), who, as a Lanthanite, has a very long life-span, mentioned she knows a time-traveling doctor.

“We cannot confirm or deny that those are Doctor Who references,” Goldsman said, with Myers joking, “Doctor who? I’m confused.”

But then Goldsman did get serious. “We’ve always dreamed of a crossover. We’ve even talked about a crossover and there are too many — And I think if it were up to Russell [T. Davies, who revived the series in 2005 and served as head writer until 2010 then returned in 2023] and us, it would’ve been a real thing,” he admitted. “I think there are too many corporations involved, but there are love letters that go back and forth.” (For example, in Ncuti Gatwa‘s first full season as the Doctor, he did mention the Enterprise.)

As for what that crossover could have looked like and which Doctor it would’ve included — Gatwa’s was the latest, the Fifteenth, with many questions about who exactly Billie Piper is playing after the latest regeneration — the producers couldn’t share any details.

“I think unfortunately we would have to file that under, that’s a beautiful dream, and just try to imagine,” Myers said with a laugh. “Because I think everyone is a fan of Star Trek and who is a fan of Doctor Who would probably bring their own feelings about it. We both love both shows. It’s as simple as that.”

