Just how close are we going to get to that Star Trek and Doctor Who crossover we’ve been dreaming of on Strange New Worlds?! Well, in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, September 11, Season 3 finale, Lanthanite Pelia (Carol Kane) mentions a certain character…

Marie’s (Melanie Scrofano) back on the Enterprise, and it sounds like it’s just in time, too. She was gone for a week, “and Chris hardly knew what to do with himself,” M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) remarks to her. Ortegas (Melissa Navia) chimes in with, “He actually jumped back into test pilot drills voluntarily,” and La’an (Christina Chong) adds, “I heard him mutter something about yoga the other day?”

Pike (Anson Mount) interjects: “Laugh all you want, but yoga will take down the best of men.”

Marie is doing better; she started the season off battling a Gorn infection, but, as she points out, the Enterprise crew saved her with an experimental treatment.

Scotty (Martin Quinn) enters all dressed up for his first captain’s table. “I thought you said this was a formal affair,” he protests.

The Enterprise is giving Marie a ride back to Earth, so they can attend her promotion ceremony and, as Spock (Ethan Peck) points out, run much-needed ship-wide diagnostics. “The Enterprise has had a challenging few months,” he says.

Watch the full clip above to see what Pelia has to say about a certain time-traveling doctor.

This isn’t the first Doctor Who reference this season. In Season 3 Episode 6, “The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail,” a TARDIS — the Time Lord’s ship in which he travels through time and space — is spotted in the background.

In the Season 3 finale, “New Life and New Civilizations,” Paramount+ teases, “When an ancient, evil alien force re-emerges, Pike must make one of the hardest decisions of his life to stop the evil from spreading.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 3 Finale, Thursday, September 11, Paramount+