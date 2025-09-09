‘The Bold and the Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye to Cross Over to ‘Beyond the Gates’

Thorsten Kaye will soon be making a trip from Los Angeles to suburbs of Maryland.

CBS announced on Monday, September 8, that The Bold and the Beautiful star will appear as Ridge Forrester in an upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates. The episode will mark Beyond the Gates‘ second crossover with one of its fellow CBS soap operas, having done so with The Young and the Restless‘ Bryton James (a.k.a. Devon Winters) last month.

“Dani (Karla Mosley) and Andre’s (Sean Freeman) impromptu trip together leads to shocking revelations and directs Dani toward a promising connection with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) in a crossover with The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS shared in a Monday press release.

Beyond the Gates, which premiered in February, follows the prestigious Dupree family and the drama that goes on within the walls of their wealthy gated community. The show’s debut season will continue to air new episodes through the fall.

“Future episodes find the foundations of Fairmont Crest, especially within the Dupree family, shaken to their core. Anita (Tamara Tunie) and Vernon’s (Clifton Davis) marriage may not be on solid footing,” reads the description of the show’s upcoming episodes.

“Nicole’s (Daphnee Duplaix) journey as a newly single woman sends her down a path toward her longtime friend Carlton (Robert Christopher Reilly). While Martin (Brandon Claybon) and Smitty (Mike Manning) work to re-establish their commitment to each other, Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) and Jacob (Jibre Hordges) unexpectedly find themselves on opposite sides of a major marital dilemma,” the press release continues. “Jacob’s brother Izaiah Hawthorne (David Lami Friebe) hits town and immediately establishes two complicated relationships amidst his own family drama.”

Additionally, “Eva (Ambyr Michelle), Kat (Colby Muhammad) and Tomas’ (Alex Alegria) love triangle hits a fever pitch, while a surprising familial connection to Hayley (Marquita Goings) poses a threat to Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett),” per the release. “Vanessa (Lauren Buglioli) and Ashley’s (Jen Jacob) worlds come crashing down around them as lies and the death of a loved one change everything.”

The Bold and the Beautiful, meanwhile, will return for its 39th season on Monday, September 15. “The season begins dramatically as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) go head to head after Ridge (Kaye) makes a life-changing choice in the wake of a glamorous Forrester fashion show,” CBS’ press release reveals. “Liam (Scott Clifton) is pushed to admit what he truly wants: a future with Hope (Annika Noelle), while her fiancé, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), faces an agonizing truth that will alter his plans for their future.”

The new season will also see Luna (Lisa Yamada) investigate “a scandalous plan involving Will (Crew Morrow) that sends shockwaves through both the Forrester and Spencer families, significantly impacting the lives of Electra (Laneya Grace), Bill (Don Diamont), Katie (Heather Tom), Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), Li (Naomi Matsuda), as well as soulmates Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan).”

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS, Check Local Listings

Beyond The Gates, Weekdays, CBS, Check local listings. Streaming on Paramount+.