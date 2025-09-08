Find the Forresters For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

The most-watched daytime soap opera in the world is upping the ante in Season 39.

The Bold and the Beautiful will return for a new season full of drama, romance, stylish looks, and more this fall on CBS and Paramount+. “In upcoming episodes, viewers can look forward to families being reunited, love once lost being rekindled and boardrooms fueled by fashion,” a Datepress release reveals.

The show — which is a Bell-Phillip Television production, is executive produced by Bradley Bell, who also serves as the show’s head writer. Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about Season 39 of The Bold and the Beautiful, from which cast members are returning to what storylines are on the way.

When does The Bold and the Beautiful Season 39 premiere?

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s new season will premiere on CBS on Monday, September 15. The series, which airs at 1:30/12:30c, also streams on Paramount+.

What will happen on The Bold and the Beautiful Season 39?

“The season begins dramatically as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) go head to head after Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) makes a life-changing choice in the wake of a glamorous Forrester fashion show,” Monday’s press release reads. “Liam (Scott Clifton) is pushed to admit what he truly wants: a future with Hope (Annika Noelle), while her fiancé, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), faces an agonizing truth that will alter his plans for their future.”

The Season 39 description continues, “Luna (Lisa Yamada) instigates a scandalous plan involving Will (Crew Morrow) that sends shockwaves through both the Forrester and Spencer families, significantly impacting the lives of Electra (Laneya Grace), Bill (Don Diamont), Katie (Heather Tom), Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), Li (Naomi Matsuda), as well as soulmates Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan).”

Which cast members will return for The Bold and the Beautiful Season 39?

Many of the show’s main cast will reprise their roles in the new season, including Lang, Budig, Kaye, Clifton, Noelle, Saint-Victor, Yamada, Morrow, Grace, Diamont, Tom, Brown, Matsuda, Wood and Novlan.

Other notable cast members will likely return in the new episodes, such as Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester and Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan.

Will The Bold and the Beautiful Season 39 feature new cast members?

CBS has not announced any new cast members that will get tied up in the Forrester family’s fashion drama in the upcoming episodes.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS, Check Local Listings