‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Aren’t Happy With This Change to Show’s Opening Sequence

This is still Jeopardy!, just with a new opening. Before the game show starts every evening, a small intro plays that has the name of the show and the announcer, Johnny Gilbert, saying the iconic line, “This is Jeopardy!”

The old one used to start with the studio lights turning on, cameras being set up, and what goes on behind the scenes. Then, Johnny Gilbert is shown putting on his jacket and saying the line. However, in the new one, he was cut out.

The word “Jeopardy!” appears on the screen before the audience is shown clapping. Then, the players are announced, host Ken Jennings walks out, and the game begins.

In the new opening, the words “From the Alex Trebek Stage, at Sony Pictures Studio, this is Jeopardy!” still plays. However, words from popular categories, such as “History, Music, Art, and Geography,” are shown.

The money board then folds over the words and turns into the earth like before. Then the word “Jeopardy!” appears on the screen. The audience is still shown clapping before the contestants are announced, and Jennings walks out. The change is subtle if you aren’t looking closely enough.

Eagle-eyed Jeopardy! fans didn’t miss it though. “Did you like the new opening?” a Facebook user posted in the group, Jeopardy! Fans Who Don’t Care Who’s Hosting.

“Yes, it’s so cool!” said one fan.

“Yes. Everything looked brighter!” wrote another.

“I loved it! I texted my sister immediately to make sure she saw it! Very ‘glam!'” a third added.

Some fans were not happy about Gilbert being erased. “Sad they edited out Johnny Gilbert. High-tech graphics are the way of the future, just no AI please,” a fan said.

Johnny Gilbert, 97, has been the announcer for Jeopardy! since 1984.

In the group, Jeopardy! Fan Group, one fan said, “Didn’t see Johnny Gilbert! Maybe my DVR missed it? I don’t think so, though. Does anyone know if they are no longer showing him?”

“I don’t mind it, it’s just strange not seeing Johnny,” a fan replied.

“Please put Johnny Gilbert’s picture back on! He is the iconic voice for Jeopardy!!!” another commented.

One fan disliked it, saying, “No. I liked the behind-the-scenes look of the older opening. This new opening to me is so bland.”

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock