The spooky season is almost here, but don’t fear: There’ll be plenty of new shows and movies to watch this year.

The major streaming services have begun to announce the new titles that are heading to their platform next month. So to help guide you through the many options available on services like Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Disney+, and more, we’ve assembled all the details about the shows, movies, and specials on streaming in October 2025.

Apple TV+

October 3

The Sisters Grimm

October 10

The Last Frontier

October 15

Loot Season 3 (Everything to Know)

October 17

Mr. Scorsese

October 29

Down Cemetery Road

BritBox

October 14

Beyond Paradise

Crunchyroll

October 4

Spy x Family Season 3

Disney+

October 29

Star Wars: Visions Season 3

Hulu

October 13

Solar Opposites Season 6

October 15

Murdaugh: Death in the Family (Preview – Everything to Know)

‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family’s / Cr. Disney / Daniel Delgado

Max

October 26

IT: Welcome to Derry (Fall Preview – Everything to Know)

Netflix

October 1

Love Is Blind Season 9

October 2

Dudes

The Game You Never Play Alone

October 3

Genie, Make a Wish

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Everything to Know)

Old Dog, New Tricks

October 6

Dr. Seuss’ Horton!

October 8

Caramelo

October 8

Nero the Assassin

October 9

Boots

The Resurrected

October 10

Swim to Me

The New Force

October 14

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

October 16

The Diplomat Season 3 (Fall Preview – Everything to Know)

Romantics Anonymous

October 17

Good News

27 Nights

The Perfect Neighbor

Turn of the Tide

She Walks in Darkness

October 22

The Monster of Florence

October 23

Nobody Wants This Season 2 (Everything to Know)

October 24

A House of Dynamite

October 28

Nightmares of Nature

October 29

Selling Sunset

Ballad of a Small Player

October 30

Amsterdam Empire

October 31

The White House Effect Rhythm + Flow France

Breathless Season 2

Paramount+

October 26

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 (Everything to Know)

Peacock

October 16

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Everything to Know)

Prime Video

October 5

House of David Season 2

Shudder

October 7

The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans Season 2