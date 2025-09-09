What’s New on Streaming in October 2025
The spooky season is almost here, but don’t fear: There’ll be plenty of new shows and movies to watch this year.
The major streaming services have begun to announce the new titles that are heading to their platform next month. So to help guide you through the many options available on services like Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Disney+, and more, we’ve assembled all the details about the shows, movies, and specials on streaming in October 2025.
Jump to: Apple TV+ • BritBox • Crunchyroll • Disney+ • Hulu • Max • Netflix • Paramount+ • Peacock • Prime Video • Shudder
Apple TV+
October 3
The Sisters Grimm
October 10
The Last Frontier
October 15
Loot Season 3 (Everything to Know)
October 17
Mr. Scorsese
October 29
Down Cemetery Road
BritBox
October 14
Beyond Paradise
Crunchyroll
October 4
Spy x Family Season 3
Disney+
October 29
Star Wars: Visions Season 3
Hulu
October 13
Solar Opposites Season 6
October 15
Murdaugh: Death in the Family (Preview – Everything to Know)
Max
October 26
IT: Welcome to Derry (Fall Preview – Everything to Know)
Netflix
October 1
Love Is Blind Season 9
October 2
Dudes
The Game You Never Play Alone
October 3
Genie, Make a Wish
Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Everything to Know)
Old Dog, New Tricks
October 6
Dr. Seuss’ Horton!
October 8
Caramelo
October 8
Nero the Assassin
October 9
Boots
The Resurrected
October 10
Swim to Me
The New Force
October 14
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
October 16
The Diplomat Season 3 (Fall Preview – Everything to Know)
Romantics Anonymous
October 17
Good News
27 Nights
The Perfect Neighbor
Turn of the Tide
She Walks in Darkness
October 22
The Monster of Florence
October 23
Nobody Wants This Season 2 (Everything to Know)
October 24
A House of Dynamite
October 28
Nightmares of Nature
October 29
Selling Sunset
Ballad of a Small Player
October 30
Amsterdam Empire
October 31
The White House Effect Rhythm + Flow France
Breathless Season 2
Paramount+
October 26
Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 (Everything to Know)
Peacock
October 16
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Everything to Know)
Prime Video
October 5
House of David Season 2
Shudder
October 7
The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans Season 2