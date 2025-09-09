What’s New on Streaming in October 2025

'It Welcome to Derry,' 'Mayor of Kingstown,' and 'The Diplomat'
The spooky season is almost here, but don’t fear: There’ll be plenty of new shows and movies to watch this year.

The major streaming services have begun to announce the new titles that are heading to their platform next month. So to help guide you through the many options available on services like Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Disney+, and more, we’ve assembled all the details about the shows, movies, and specials on streaming in October 2025.

Apple TV+

October 3
The Sisters Grimm

October 10
The Last Frontier

October 15
Loot Season 3 (Everything to Know)

October 17
Mr. Scorsese

October 29
Down Cemetery Road

BritBox

October 14
Beyond Paradise

Crunchyroll

October 4
Spy x Family Season 3

Disney+

October 29
Star Wars: Visions Season 3

Hulu

October 13
Solar Opposites Season 6

October 15
Murdaugh: Death in the Family (PreviewEverything to Know)

Max

October 26
IT: Welcome to Derry (Fall PreviewEverything to Know)

Netflix

October 1
Love Is Blind Season 9

October 2
Dudes
The Game You Never Play Alone

October 3
Genie, Make a Wish
Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Everything to Know)
Old Dog, New Tricks

October 6
Dr. Seuss’ Horton!

October 8
Caramelo

October 8
Nero the Assassin

October 9
Boots
The Resurrected

October 10
Swim to Me
The New Force

October 14
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

October 16
The Diplomat Season 3 (Fall PreviewEverything to Know)
Romantics Anonymous

October 17
Good News
27 Nights
The Perfect Neighbor
Turn of the Tide
She Walks in Darkness

October 22
The Monster of Florence

October 23
Nobody Wants This Season 2 (Everything to Know)

October 24
A House of Dynamite

October 28
Nightmares of Nature

October 29
Selling Sunset
Ballad of a Small Player

October 30
Amsterdam Empire 

October 31
The White House Effect Rhythm + Flow France
Breathless Season 2

Paramount+

October 26
Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 (Everything to Know)

Peacock

October 16
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Everything to Know)

Prime Video

October 5
House of David Season 2

Shudder

October 7
The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans Season 2




