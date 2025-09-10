What’s New on Netflix in October 2025

Netflix is bringing back two swoony favorites in October: its now-iconic reality dating series Love Is Blind and the second season of its hit dramedy Nobody Wants This. The streamer will also be honoring the approach of Halloween by releasing some scary fare in Monster: The Ed Gein Story, the third season in Ryan Murphy‘s acclaimed Monster anthology. Blumhouse is also delivering some horror thrills in Nightmares of Nature, a docuseries about vulnerable animals that’s shot like a thriller.

Also on deck for October 2025 on Netflix is the anticipated third season of The Diplomat, the political drama that’s hosting a The West Wing cast reunion in its upcoming episodes.

Here we’ve gathered all of the premiere dates for Netflix this October, and be sure to bookmark this page for continued updates.

October 1

Love Is Blind Season 9

October 2

Dudes

The Game You Never Play Alone

October 3

Genie, Make a Wish

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Everything to Know)

Old Dog, New Tricks

October 6

Dr. Seuss’ Horton!

October 8

Caramelo

October 8

Nero the Assassin

October 9

Boots

The Resurrected

October 10

Swim to Me

The New Force

October 14

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

October 16

The Diplomat Season 3 (Fall Preview – Everything to Know)

Romantics Anonymous

October 17

Good News

27 Nights

The Perfect Neighbor

Turn of the Tide

She Walks in Darkness

October 22

The Monster of Florence

October 23

Nobody Wants This Season 2 (Everything to Know)

October 24

A House of Dynamite

October 28

Nightmares of Nature

October 29

Selling Sunset

Ballad of a Small Player

October 30

Amsterdam Empire

October 31

The White House Effect Rhythm + Flow France

Breathless Season 2