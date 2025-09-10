What’s New on Netflix in October 2025
Netflix is bringing back two swoony favorites in October: its now-iconic reality dating series Love Is Blind and the second season of its hit dramedy Nobody Wants This. The streamer will also be honoring the approach of Halloween by releasing some scary fare in Monster: The Ed Gein Story, the third season in Ryan Murphy‘s acclaimed Monster anthology. Blumhouse is also delivering some horror thrills in Nightmares of Nature, a docuseries about vulnerable animals that’s shot like a thriller.
Also on deck for October 2025 on Netflix is the anticipated third season of The Diplomat, the political drama that’s hosting a The West Wing cast reunion in its upcoming episodes.
Here we’ve gathered all of the premiere dates for Netflix this October, and be sure to bookmark this page for continued updates.
October 1
Love Is Blind Season 9
October 2
Dudes
The Game You Never Play Alone
October 3
Genie, Make a Wish
Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Everything to Know)
Old Dog, New Tricks
October 6
Dr. Seuss’ Horton!
October 8
Caramelo
October 8
Nero the Assassin
October 9
Boots
The Resurrected
October 10
Swim to Me
The New Force
October 14
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
October 16
The Diplomat Season 3 (Fall Preview – Everything to Know)
Romantics Anonymous
October 17
Good News
27 Nights
The Perfect Neighbor
Turn of the Tide
She Walks in Darkness
October 22
The Monster of Florence
October 23
Nobody Wants This Season 2 (Everything to Know)
October 24
A House of Dynamite
October 28
Nightmares of Nature
October 29
Selling Sunset
Ballad of a Small Player
October 30
Amsterdam Empire
October 31
The White House Effect Rhythm + Flow France
Breathless Season 2