Stephen King’s shape-shifting Pennywise is back to haunt us in the prequel series ‘It: Welcome to Derry’

Get ready to return to the eeriest town in America. It: Welcome to Derry journeys back to 1962 for more terrifying stories of Pennywise the Dancing Clown lurking in the sewers and feasting upon the terror-stricken children of Derry, Maine.

After adapting Stephen King‘s It into a two-part film series in 2017, director Andy Muschietti knew there were parts of the book that still deserved screen time. So with the author’s blessing, he turned to one of the novel’s interludes about the hate crime burning of the Black Spot nightclub for the main plot of the first season.

“It’s a big paroxysm of violence that not only reflects the darkness of the story in the book, but also is a bit of a reflection of the violence that happened in America and all the implications of racial tension and segregation that happened back in those days,” he explains.

The series centers on the arrival of Charlotte and Leroy Hanlon (Taylour Paige and Jovan Adepo, respectively), ancestors of eventual Loser Club MVP Mike, who move to the town with their children just in time for the newest wave of disappearances to begin.

Also prominent is a younger Dick Hallorann (Chris Chalk), who was a key character in another King novel, The Shining, whose supernatural gift becomes a major part of Derry. “For us, it was a no-brainer,” Muschietti says of bringing him into the mix. “Dick was an outstanding character, not only because he’s in The Shining but also because [his] power is definitely ingrained in the story.”

James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso also star, and, of course, Bill Skarsgård reprises his role as the razor-toothed supernatural entity that’s the source of all of the gore.

Unlike the previous adaptations, where It preyed upon the personal fears of his victims, Muschietti drew upon the time period itself for inspiration. “There’s a new set of horrors, a collective fear, which is very tied to the era,” he says. “[In] ’62, America was in the middle of a Cold War, and people were very aware of the nuclear threat…. There’s a whole genre of movies from the late ’50s, which have the radioactive creature that mutated and turned into a monster, and also all the drills in school [for], ‘What do we do if there’s a nuclear attack?’ So I think kids were terrified of this thing.”

Other fears are generated by Muschietti’s own imagination. “Some are based on things that are more universal and things that are more particular, and the particular ones are the ones that creep me out.” Without spoiling what those are, let’s just say fans should brace for some very extreme body horror in the early episodes.

Muschietti (developing alongside Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs) also took the opportunity to delve into more of the mythology that surrounds It. “The purpose of the show, among others, is to open a window to the other side… and give the audience the feeling that everything they know about the book and stories and movies is just the tip of the iceberg,” Muschietti tells us. That includes peering into the broader Stephen King universe explored in The Dark Tower and how Pennywise and the ancient turtle, Maturin, play into that.

“Everything that is on the other side, it’s connected to the Dark Tower because it’s the same universe, the macroverse,” he explains. There are some limits on how much Welcome to Derry will get into — “Of course, being It, we are seeing all this from the perspective of humans, mostly,” he clarifies — but it will be a bigger view than previously seen in It and It: Chapter Two. “In this series, there will be more than speculation. We’re gonna have that and give the audience glimpses of the other side.”

One element of that will be exploring the history of the Neibolt House, the decrepit manor that the Losers Club kids in It venture into to find and fight Pennywise. “I’m very, very happy to go back ot Neibolt. It’s not only a house, but it’s also the gateway to It’s lair. It appears in Season 1 … and has a new meaning,” Muschietti teases.

If the series is renewed (there are plans for two more seasons), Welcome to Derry will dive deeper into the history of the house — specifically, who built it and how it became such a horrific entity in the first place — while covering two other interludes that take place in 1935 and 1908. For now, though, prepare for many bloodcurdling thrills and Easter eggs throughout the nine-episode series, which will arrive on HBO just in time for the spooky season.

It: Welcome to Derry, Series Premiere, October, HBO & HBO Max