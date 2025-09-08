When Does ‘The Young and the Restless’ Season 53 Start Airing?

Get All the Genoa City Gossip For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

CBS’s longest-running scripted series, The Young and the Restless, returns for a brand new season later this year. Season 53 will mark the show’s 36th year as the network’s drama. “This fall, relationships are tested, unexpected romances flourish and a puzzling mystery leads to shocking revelations,” a Monday, September 8, press release revealed.

The Young and the Restless is written and executive produced by Josh Griffith. The series is also produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television

From returning cast members to new faces, scroll down to learn everything you need to know about The Young and the Restless Season 53.

When does The Young and the Restless Season 53 premiere?

The show’s latest season will premiere on CBS on Tuesday, October 7. The series is also available to stream on Paramount+.

What will happen on Season 53 of The Young and the Restless?

“Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) must decide if they can put their epic rivalry aside in order to protect their legacies,” reads Monday’s press release. “Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) find themselves on a dangerous path when a troubling message sends them on a trip looking for answers.”

The description continues, “Billy (Jason Thompson) and Cane’s (Billy Flynn) power struggle intensifies with the return of Jill (Jess Walton); Nate (Sean Dominic) decides if his future includes Audra (Zuleyka Silver); Claire (Hayley Erin) finds herself torn between two suitors; and Cricket (Lauralee Bell) and Danny (Michael Damian) plan for their long-awaited wedding, airing in November.”

Which cast members will return for Season 53 of The Young and the Restless?

The new episodes will see many familiar faces return, including Braeden, Bergman, Morrow, Case, Thompson, Flynn, Walton, Dominic, Silver, Erin, Bell, and Damian.

Other longtime cast members will likely reprise their roles, as well, including Tracey Bregman as Lauren Fenmore Baldwin, Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland, Christel Khalil as Lily Winters, and Christian LeBlanc as Michael Baldwin, among others.

Will Season 53 of The Young and the Restless feature new cast members?

The new season of Y&R will see the “arrival of two intriguing newcomers.” Tamara Braun will play Sienna, “whose unexpected tie to several key characters creates a stir,” per the press release. Roger Howarth, meanwhile, will portray a “mysterious stranger whose sudden presence raises more questions than answers.”

Days of Our Lives alum Lucas Adams is also set to take over the role of Noah Newman in the show’s upcoming episodes.

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, 12:30/11:30c, CBS