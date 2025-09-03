The casting spree at The Young and the Restless is showing no signs of slowing down, and the latest addition is Lucas Adams, who has been cast to play Noah Newman, TV Insider can report exclusively.

Adams is no stranger to the soap world. He made his daytime debut on Days of Our Lives in 2017 as Tripp Dalton, son of Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Ava Vitale (Tamara Braun). His run as Tripp — the troubled soul who found his calling as a doctor — lasted on and off until 2024, earning him two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Younger Actor along the way.

Noah, the offspring of Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), was last seen in 2023. He then relocated to London, where he found success in the nightlife scene. The character, who was born onscreen in 1997, has been played by several actors over the years, including Rory Gibson (2021 to 2023), now General Hospital‘s Michael Corinthos; Robert Adamson (2012 to 2020); and Kevin Schmidt (2008 to 2010; 2011 to 2012).

During his most recent run in Genoa City, Noah nursed feelings for Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks), who eventually married Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes). He also shared a complicated romantic history with Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) before falling in love with Allie Abbott Nguyen (Kelsey Wang), Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) granddaughter. Two years ago, Noah and Allie left town together to start a new life overseas.

Interestingly, this isn’t Adams’ first time in Genoa City: He appeared on the CBS soap early in his career, playing a character named Wesley in the teen scene for one episode in March 2012. Outside of soaps, he portrayed Josh Wilcox on the Disney Channel sitcom Liv and Maddie from 2015 to 2017. He has also made appearances on Dexter, True Blood, School of Rock, and The Thundermans.

On a personal note, Adams met actress Shelby Wulfert on the set of Liv and Maddie. They began dating in October 2015, then tied the knot on October 15, 2022, at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in his native Texas.

When Adams reports to Y&R, he will find some familiar faces at the studio. Braun, his onscreen mother from Salem, has joined the cast in a new role, Sienna Bacall. Meanwhile, Billy Flynn (who is still airing as Chad DiMera on DAYS) is now portraying Y&R’s Cane Ashby.

Adams begins taping this month and is set to hit screens later this fall.

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS, Check Local Listings