The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are here. The annual event, which takes place in New York City’s UBS Arena, is being simulcast on its longtime cable network as well as, for the first time ever, CBS.

LL Cool J emcees the event, which will honor legends of music like Mariah Carey (with the Video Vanguard Award), Busta Rhymes (Rock the Bells Visionary Award), and Ricky Martin (Latin Icon Award). The event will also feature performances from artists such as Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, J Balvin ft. DJ Snake, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Carpenter, sombr, Conan Gray, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, and Tate McRae.

Among the nominees for the evening’s biggest prizes: Taylor Swift (who is not expected to attend), Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, ROSÉ, Carpenter, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, and Charli xcx. Presenters include Ashlee Simpson Ross, Brittany Snow, Ciara, Drew Barrymore, KPop Demon Hunter‘s EJAE, REI AMI + Audrey Nuna (Huntr/x), Ice Spice, Jessica Simpson, Latto, Livvy Dunne, Malin Akerman, Megan Stalter, Nikki Glaser, and Paris Hilton.

So, perhaps needless to say, this will be a star-studded event, and you won’t want to miss out on all of the red carpet looks. Find the biggest and boldest arrivals below (and keep refreshing as this will be updated throughout the night).

MTV Video Music Awards 2025, Sunday, September 7, 8/7c, MTV & CBS