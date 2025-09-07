2025 VMAs Red Carpet: All the Major Arrivals (PHOTOS)

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are here. The annual event, which takes place in New York City’s UBS Arena, is being simulcast on its longtime cable network as well as, for the first time ever, CBS.

LL Cool J emcees the event, which will honor legends of music like Mariah Carey (with the Video Vanguard Award), Busta Rhymes (Rock the Bells Visionary Award), and Ricky Martin (Latin Icon Award). The event will also feature performances from artists such as Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, J Balvin ft. DJ Snake, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Carpenter, sombr, Conan Gray, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, and Tate McRae.

Among the nominees for the evening’s biggest prizes: Taylor Swift (who is not expected to attend), Beyoncé, Lady GagaBruno MarsKendrick Lamar, ROSÉ, Carpenter, Ariana Grande, The WeekndBillie Eilish, and Charli xcx. Presenters include Ashlee Simpson Ross, Brittany Snow, Ciara, Drew Barrymore, KPop Demon Hunter‘s EJAE, REI AMI + Audrey Nuna (Huntr/x), Ice Spice, Jessica Simpson, Latto, Livvy Dunne, Malin Akerman, Megan Stalter, Nikki Glaser, and Paris Hilton.

So, perhaps needless to say, this will be a star-studded event, and you won’t want to miss out on all of the red carpet looks. Find the biggest and boldest arrivals below (and keep refreshing as this will be updated throughout the night).

MTV Video Music Awards 2025, Sunday, September 7, 8/7c, MTV & CBS

Ciara attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ciara

Ciara slayed in a red ensemble.

Jessica Simpson attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson knows how it’s done.

Paris Hilton attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Catherine Powell/Getty Images

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton ALWAYS brings the heat.

Ariana Grande attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Surprise! Ariana Grande was pretty in polka dots for her unexpected appearance.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter absolutely slayed her red carpet look.

GloRilla attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York
Noam Galai/Getty Images

GloRilla

GloRilla brought the plaid to the carpet.

Nikki Glaser attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser kept it simple in her black dress.

Simone Smith and LL Cool J attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Noam Galai/Getty Images

LL Cool J & Wife Simone Smith

Host LL Cool J was supported by his wife on the big night.

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Brittany Snow & Malin Akerman

The ladies of The Hunting Wives looked stunning.

Snooki attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Snooki

Snooki rocked her signature look at the event.

Megan Moroney attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Megan Moroney

Country queen Megan Moroney knows how to serve.

Tate McRae attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Tate McRae

Tate McRae wowed in white.

Livvy Dunne attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Livvy Dunne

Livvy Dunne looked fierce in her all-black ensemble.

Megan Stalter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Meg Stalter

Meg Stalter always knows how to keep things interesting when it comes to fashion.

Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Mike 'The Situation' & Lauren Sorrentino

The Jersey Shore couple had a special date night at the VMAs.

Ricky Martin attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Dasha attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Dasha

Country star Dasha was red hot on the carpet.

Ashlee Simpson attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Ashlee Simpson Ross looked stunning ahead of her presenting duties.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Brianna Mazzola, Nori Royale, and Wennely Quezada of
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for MTV

Brianna Mazzola, Nori Royale, and Wennely Quezada of "3QUENCY"

The Building the Band winners were all smiles on the red carpet.

Cara Maria Sorbello attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Cara Maria Sorbello

The Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello rocked bright yellow for the event.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Frankie Grande attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
Noam Galai / Getty Images for MTV

Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande made a statement in his bold ensemble.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) MrBeast and Thea Booysen attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
Noam Galai / Getty Images for MTV

MrBeast and Thea Booysen

MrBeast and Thea Booysen lit up the red carpet.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Doja Cat attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
Noam Galai / Getty Images for MTV

Doja Cat

Doja Cat wore sky high heels with her mini dress.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Gabby Windey attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Gabby Windey

As always, Gabby Windey knows how to make an entrance.

MTV Video Music Awards




