Stephen Colbert left his viewers with a revolting image they won’t soon get out of their heads on Tuesday’s (April 15) The Late Show when he discussed President Donald Trump ignoring a Supreme Court order.

The late-night host was discussing the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was deported to a prison in El Salvador despite a judge’s order barring the deportation. Colbert pointed out how Trump’s own people have since admitted this was “an administrative error.”

“Come on, we’ve all done it,” Colbert joked. “You mean to send the email to just one guy in accounting and instead you kidnap a man and send him to a prison in El Salvador.”

The comedian continued, “The case made its way to the Supreme Court, and the Supremes did not buy the administration’s excuse of ‘whoopsie gulag,’ and they ordered Trump to facilitate the return of Albrego Garcia from El Salvador.”

However, so far, Trump has defied the Supreme Court’s orders. “And there’s your constitutional crisis,” Colbert added. “It’s a failure of checks and balances. Court says ‘do it,’ he won’t do it.”

“Keep in mind, these are court orders, not court suggestions,” he continued. “The Supreme Court has to have more power than the bathroom sign that says ‘employees must wash hands.’”

That’s when things took a disgusting turn, as Colbert stated, “Because you know ― you know ― Trump ignores that sign. He’s heading back to the table and dipping his pee-pee fingers right in the chicken bucket.”

The audience’s laughter soon turned into groans as Colbert mouthed, “Wow.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday’s edition of The Late Show, Colbert unveiled a new music video to try and appease the world’s billionaires, with the hopes of getting them out of our lives for good. The track, titled “Billionaires Are Actually Good”, included a surprise appearance from The Traitors host Alan Cumming.

You can watch the music video and Colbert’s full opening monologue in the videos above and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.