It’s been an unforgettable year on General Hospital filled with explosive storylines and casting shakeups, and co-head writers Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten tell TV Insider that they are feeling “gratified and humbled. The cast and crew have fulfilled and surpassed our expectations in every respect and for every story.”

Amid the forward momentum, which includes the arrival of One Life to Live vet Erika Slezak, GH is also taking time to honor its past. This month, the show will mark the passing of Monica Quartermaine, whose portrayer, Leslie Charleson, died on January 12 of this year. “Leslie Charleson was adored by the cast, crew, and audience,” Korte and Van Etten note.

“When bidding farewell to her and to Monica, there could be no half-measures,” the writers reveal. “Honoring Leslie’s contribution to General Hospital and Monica’s significance to Port Charles meant doing more than simply throwing a funeral and looking back at the past. We wanted Monica’s passing to kick off a new story; to create new connections on the canvas; to test her loved ones; and to grow their relationships. This way, Monica may be gone — but her legacy will be felt long into the future.”

The loss of Charleson has been compounded by another recent heartbreak: the death of Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio) on August 15. “We’re heartbroken by Tristan’s passing,” say Korte and Van Etten. “He created the consummate General Hospital hero; Robert Scorpio was swashbuckling and sensitive, smoldering and vulnerable.”

The writers say they’re “fortunate that he was able to make one last return, and that his scenes centered on expanding his Scorpio family.”

They also have plans for a Robert Scorpio-focused tribute episode in the future. “He is sorely missed, and we aim to pay tribute to Tristan and Robert the same way that we did for Leslie and Monica,” Korte and Van Etten tell TV Insider.

