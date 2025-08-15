Tristan Rogers Dies: ‘General Hospital’ Star Was 79

Amanda Bell
6 Comments
Tristan Rogers - 'General Hospital'
Disney/Bahareh Ritter

General Hospital star Tristan Rogers has died at the age of 79, ABC7 reports. The actor succumbed to complications from lung cancer. He died on the morning of Friday, August 15.

His manager, Meryl Soodak, confirmed the news to the publication, noting that despite his illness, Rogers was not a smoker.

In a statement, the manager said has his work on General Hospital “meant everything to him.”

“He loved being Scorpio, and he created that role from nothing. He was supposed to work a day, and he ended up making it into something huge. He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being, and he loved his family,” the statement read.

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini said in a statement about the news, “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers’ passing. Tristan has captivated our fans for 45 years, and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio). I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Tristan was a one-of-a-kind talent and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.”

Rogers starred as Robert Scorpio on the soap since joining in 1980 and continued to make appearances on the soap opera throughout the 45 years since, including after his diagnosis.

In July, he made a surprise appearance on the show to help conclude the story of his on-screen daughter, Sofia Mattsson’s Sasha Gilmore. Of his return, Mattsson told TV Insider, he was “lovely to work with and very sweet in real life.”

Inside Tristan Rogers' Surprise 'GH' Return After Cancer Diagnosis
Related

Inside Tristan Rogers' Surprise 'GH' Return After Cancer Diagnosis

Of her chance to work with the actor amid his illness, she said, “It was special that [my final scenes] were with Tristan.”

A spokesperson for the actor at the time said of his diagnosis, which was revealed in July 2025, “While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family,” said the rep. “As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding. They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family.”

For his work, Rogers was nominated for multiple Soap Opera Digest Awards and won two Soapy Awards. He was also recognized for his work in The Bay and Studio City, as well as his stint as Colin Atkinson on The Young and the Restless. He was also known for his voice role as Jake in The Rescuers Down Under and did commercial voiceover work for brands like Outback Steakhouse, Foster’s, Reebook, and Epson, as well as the 2015 video game Mad Max.

Rogers was born in Melbourne, Australia, and got his start in soap operas like Bellbird, Number 96 and The Box. He was married to Barbara Meale from 1974 to 1984 before marrying Teresa Parkerson in 1995. Together, he and Parkerson had two children, daughter Sara Jane and son Cale.

Following the news of his death, fellow General Hospital star Jon Lindstrom shared a tribute to the actor on social media, writing, “I know the sadness I feel at this news is shared by so many of you. #TristanRogers was one of the coolest, funniest people I ever met. Whenever we were together, which wasn’t nearly often enough, we never missed a chance to try to crack the other one up. I wish I’d had more of those chances. R.I.P.”

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Chris Hemsworth Says 'Limitless' Forced Him to 'Confront' Himself

‘I don’t mind going outside my comfort zone, but this was another level,’ says Hemsworth of the high-stakes series, which sees him in pursuit of methods for a longer life. Read the story now on TV Insider.

General Hospital - ABC

General Hospital where to stream

General Hospital

Tristan Rogers




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jillian Michaels on CNN
1
CNN Slammed for Featuring Jillian Michaels After Controversial Slavery Comments
BIG BROTHER Thursday August 14, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Zach Cornell. Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
2
‘Big Brother’s Zach Cornell on Eviction, Rylie and Kat’s Relationship, and What’s Going to Happen Next
Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 7, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
3
‘Dexter: Resurrection’: Dexter Kills Again and Confronts Batista
Tom Cruise and Donald Trump
4
Why Did Tom Cruise Really Turn Down Trump’s Kennedy Honor?
Romy Weltman as Em — 'Revival' Season 1 Episode 4
5
‘Revival’ Bosses Break Down Season 1 Finale Ending — What’s Next?