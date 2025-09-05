Christina Haack Addresses ‘Self-Inflicted’ Problems After HGTV Show Axed & Divorce

It has been an interesting year for Christina Haack so far.

“How has 2025 treated you guys so far?!” Haack asked fans in a Thursday, September 4, Instagram post. “Been a wild ride over here. Some self inflicted… 🤪 still learning and growing. 🙏 according to my astrological chart the next 12 months are highly auspicious. So for the (multiple) people who want to play… maybe not the right time?! 🤔.”

She continued, “I have more energy than ever (maybe the peptides, or no one who is actually in my life bothering me, or I just really don’t care about nonsense anymore).. just over here in my own lane enjoying the wild ride that is life. ❤️♟️xoxo.”

Fans sent Haack well-wishes in the post’s comments, with one fan writing, “HAPPY FOR YOU ❤️.” Another person posted, “So much respect for you. You’re an inspiration. I love your relationship with Heather and Tarek and how you’ve grown. We’re all human beings just trying to figure it all out as we go doing our best with what we have to work with at the time. Keep up the good work. 🥰.”

“I love the part about just not caring about any nonsense… we don’t have time for that🥰 You got this…only amazing things going on over here ❤️,” another person commented. Someone else wrote, “Wishing you and your family the best. You are my fave on HGTV.”

Haack’s eventful 2025 has included the cancellation of her HGTV series Christina on the Coast. The show is one of seven home renovation series to be canceled in recent months, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, and The Flipping El Moussas.

“Summer so far. Basically just eating and laughing. Canceled looks good on me….” Haack captioned a July 19 Instagram post featuring snaps from her summer activities with family and friends. “Only kidding only kidding ❤️🤪.”

With the bad news came good news, as HGTV announced that The Flip Off will return for a second season next year. Haack will once again face off against her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in a competition to see who can earn the most money for their respective home makeovers.

Last month, Haack also finalized her divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall, one year after the exes called it quits. Hall threw shade at Haack in an August 28 Instagram post, writing,” Excited to spend Labor Day weekend in the real reality… Finally, legally divorced and a free man. I’ve always worked hard, kept what’s mine, and declined hand outs, and I’m keeping it that way.”

He added, “Lesson learned: don’t marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention.”

Hall had appeared alongside Haack on several of her HGTV shows during their relationship, including Flip or Flop, Christina on the Coast, and Christina in the Country. He was also Haack’s partner on Season 1 of The Flip Off, but left the competition in the wake of their split.

Haack has since moved on with her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, while Hall is now dating model Stephanie Gabrys.