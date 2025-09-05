Josh Hall Speaks Out About Heartbreaking Family Loss Days After Christina Haack Divorce

Josh Hall is grieving a devastating family loss just days after finalizing his divorce with ex-wife Christina Haack.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday (September 3), Hall shared the sad news that his 11-year-old dog, Stella, has died. Alongside a sweet slideshow of photos and videos of him and his pup, Hall wrote of the “heartbreak” he was feeling after losing his “only constant” over the past decade.

“We know what we are signing up for when we get a pet; they will more than likely go before us,” the reality star wrote. “No matter how you prepare and how strong you think you are, nothing will prepare you for losing your loyal companion and the heartbreak that comes with it.”

Hall went on to say he adopted Stella “almost 11 years ago,” sharing how she was the only puppy in her litter to survive the contagious virus Canine parvovirus. “I was originally set to get a male, but when I saw her little face behind the fence and we locked eyes, I was done…from that moment on, she owned me,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Hall (@unbrokenjosh)

He described Stella as “the most loving” and “sweetest dog” he’d ever been around, saying she was “more than my best friend, she was my only constant.”

“Always there when I needed her love and comfort through a lot of life’s events and changes. I was never alone as long as I had my girl,” Hall continued.

The real estate entrepreneur noted how Stella has had a lot of health battles over the years. “I feel like she kept fighting…not just to stay alive, but to be there for me and show me her unconditional love,” he added. “She did an incredible job and got me through it all.”

“Rest in peace sweet angel Stella, go be with your old buddy Fiona and keep watching over me from heaven, I love you,” he concluded the post.

Hall has had a tumultuous year since filing for divorce from HGTV star Haack in July 2024. After separating for “irreconcilable differences,” the former couple became embroiled in an intense legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters, including the selling of Haack’s $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse.

Last week, a California judge finally signed off on the terms and conditions of the divorce. Following the news, Hall posted on Instagram, writing, “Excited to spend Labor Day weekend in the real reality… Finally, legally divorced and a free man.”

He added, “I’ve always worked hard, kept what’s mine, and declined hand outs, and I’m keeping it that way. Lesson learned: don’t marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention.”